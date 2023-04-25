FORTVILLE – The Pendleton Heights baseball team struck first Tuesday night and led off four different innings with runners on base, but the big hit proved elusive.
The Class 4A Arabians came out strong and grabbed a 1-0 lead over 4A No. 10 Mount Vernon in the top of the second, then the bats fell silent as Marauders’ right-hander Cameron Sullivan cruised over six frames and their offense came to life en route to a 9-1 series-opening victory.
The Marauders’ backed up their starter with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the second and a five-run sixth to secure Mount Vernon’s sixth straight win.
Pendleton Heights (7-4) dropped to 4-3 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference, while defending champion Mount Vernon (12-2), which is ranked fifth in the state according to MaxPreps, improved to 7-0.
“We just needed more strikes from our pitchers today, just to keep us in the game. We had too many deep counts on the mound. A couple of walks there to put traffic on the bases, and then, of course, they came up and got a big hit,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “We’d rather have a solo home run than a three-run homer, but when we put guys on in front of them, that’s kind of what happens.”
The Arabians deployed three pitchers against the Marauders, and they found some relief from senior Alex Begley, who kept Mount Vernon off the board through three innings before he was chased in the bottom of the sixth with one out.
Pendleton Heights opened the game with a lead-off double by Jordan Williamson (1-for-4). Ricky Howell (2-for-3) connected for a lead-off single in the second and replicated the feat in the fourth. Nate Gilmet (1-for-3) reached with a lead-off double in the sixth, but the Arabians could only bring one runner home.
A two-out RBI single by Jalen Jordan (1-for-2) in the top of the second drove in Howell for a 1-0 lead.
“Throughout a majority of the game, we’re in the game. We put guys on bases all day long. We prepared, and we felt really confident in our approach and our game plan for today, offensively. I thought we executed it to a fairly high level. It was that we just didn’t get the big hits,” Vosburgh said.
The Marauders did, however.
A three-run homer by Sullivan, a Notre Dame recruit, gave Mount Vernon a 3-1 advantage before Iowa commit Nicholas Heitman crushed a solo home run to make it 4-1.
The Marauders posted seven hits compared to the Arabians’ six, but the difference was the timing.
Heitman (2-for-4) finished with four RBI, driving in three runs with a double in the bottom of the sixth and one out. Drew Buckshot (1-for-1) provided a pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth, and Josh James laced an RBI single in the same frame.
Joseph Wilson, an Anderson University recruit, went 2-for-3 and scored twice for Mount Vernon, while Sullivan was 1-for-3 with three RBI.
Pendleton Heights left five runners on base, including four in scoring position.
“We have to score them. There’s no reason for (the runner) to be on third base,” Vosburgh said. “We had two lead-off doubles, and none of those guys scored. If it’s a 4-3 game going into the later part of that game, the pressure switches. The pressure changes. We have a better shot of getting out of here with a W.”
A big reason for their ineffectiveness was Sullivan, who stymied the Arabians with a 94-mph fastball and 11 strikeouts to go with one walk issued.
Jack Peine pitched the final inning for Mount Vernon, striking out two and inducing a fly out to right field for the final out in the top of the seventh.
“With that one big inning early, we were kind of playing catch up, but I thought we played solid defense,” Vosburgh said. “We had a couple of guys keep us in it, but ultimately, you can’t not execute offensively against a team that can swing it the way they do and when they have the depth of pitching that they do.”
The Marauders chased Arabians’ starter Spencer Leppink after the first inning, and reliever Gabe Carpenter wasn’t able to slow Mount Vernon’s offense, which is hitting. 319 as a team.
“When you have your opportunities with guys at second and third with nobody out, in our case a couple of times, you have to score,” Vosburgh said. “Otherwise, it’s not going to go well for you.”
Begley retired eight of nine batters faced from the bottom of the third through the fifth, but three hits and two walks put the Marauders in position to strike again in the sixth.
“Today wasn’t our day, but the best thing about our conference is you get to turn right around and play them again tomorrow,” Vosburgh said. “We’re ready for that challenge.”
The Arabians and Marauders will resume their series Wednesday at the Field of Dreams at 6 p.m.