PENDLETON — The state’s second-ranked softball team came to Pendleton Heights on Friday night and found the holes in the Arabians’ defense.
And they did it over and over again.
Center Grove collected 21 hits — 20 of which were singles — and starting pitcher Riley Henson kept the Arabians in check over six innings as the Trojans handed the eighth-ranked Arabians their most one-sided loss in nearly two years by a 15-6 count at Legends Field.
Pendleton Heights fell to 1-1 on the young season while the Trojans improved to 3-0.
With a three-run rally in the seventh inning, the Arabians avoided losing by over 10 runs for the first time since falling to Mount Vernon 13-1 during the 2021 sectional. Junior Addie Nichols hammered a three-run pinch-hit home run, and Bo Shelton followed with a solo shot — her second round tripper in as many games — to narrow the final deficit in the final frame.
“We fought, and we only struck out six times. I told the coaches before the game if we only struck out eight times, I’d be happy,” Pendleton Heights coach Rob Davis said. “We competed, we jumped at the first strike and we didn’t back away from the pitching at all. She’s an all-state pitcher.”
The only extra-base hit of the night for the Trojans came in the form of a sixth-inning leadoff solo home run by Riley Janda.
Aside from that blast, it was a torturous night of watching the Trojans slap singles through the hole between third and shortstop, loop liners just over the outstretched reach of Arabians infielders or utilize their speed to beat out soft two-hoppers on the infield.
Center Grove put one unearned run on the board in the first inning — which included a 47-minute rain delay — before chasing starter Eliza Findlay with six runs in the second frame. Ashlynn Wolff had the big hit of the inning with a two-run single as the Trojans spent much of the inning with the bases loaded.
Davis knows there will be work to be done.
“We’ve got to make plays,” he said. “We had two outs and didn’t make plays, and they had the two big innings with two outs. We’re going to learn from this.”
Shelby Messer stepped into the circle to relieve Findlay in the second and, after escaping further trouble, kept the Trojans at bay. She worked around three hits in the third and fourth innings before retiring Center Grove in order in the fifth.
“Eliza didn’t have her stuff today, unfortunately,” Davis said. “I don’t know how many pitches Shelby threw. I’m guessing she was up around 120 or so, and she was ahead of every batter. The problem is we have to figure out how to get them out. I don’t know how many in-betweeners they had.”
Pendleton Heights got on the board in the third inning. Alana Smith walked to lead off, and one out later Kiah Hubble reached on an infield single. Avry Miller drove both runners home with a line-drive double to left field, trimming the deficit to 7-2.
But the Janda homer started a three-run sixth before the Trojans piled on with five more in the seventh, an inning that included seven straight singles.
It will be a busy week to come for the Arabians, who will host Shenandoah on Tuesday, travel to Delta to open their Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule Wednesday and welcome five teams — including Center Grove — next Saturday for the annual Horseshoe Classic.