PENDLETON – For the first time since the inaugural event in 2018, Pendleton Heights has earned the THB Sports Program of the Year Award.
The honor recognizes the top overall athletic program in the area based on a points system. Schools earn points for team and individual county and postseason championships. Points also are awarded for individuals and teams advancing in the postseason without winning a title and for athletes who are named to official All-State teams.
The Arabians edged Lapel in this year’s standings with a strong overall showing. Deep postseason runs by Ava Jarrell in cross country and track, Jack Todd in wrestling and the PH softball team highlighted the across-the-board efficiency.
Jacob Simpson also qualified for two events in the swimming state finals, and both the Arabians boys and girls competed in the cross country state finals as a team. Pendleton Heights also won six team Madison County championships and a host of individual county titles.
The Arabians the second program to win this award multiple times. Shenandoah won three consecutive Program of the Year awards from 2019-21.
Frankton was last year’s winner.
Lapel finished as the runner-up this year with Madison-Grant, Frankton and Anderson rounding out the top five.