FORTVILLE — The Pendleton Heights defense shined all day, brighter than the sun.
The Arabian pitching was solid, limiting the Mount Vernon bats to one scoring inning.
This baseball sectional game came down to the Pendleton bats coming up just a bit short against a future Division I collegiate pitcher. Xavier-bound Eli Bridenthal and the Marauders survived for a 4-2 victory Saturday, sending the Arabians home for the season.
“That game right there is really indicative of our spirit the last two weeks,” Pendleton coach Matt Vosburgh said after the season finished 11-16. “We’re down four-nothing. They didn’t really pop the baseball around a lot. They had a couple of ground balls there in the third inning get through, moved some guys around, went station to station a little bit. But I was most proud of our guys for coming back and putting up a fight in those last couple innings.
“One at-bat or two goes a different way, and that’s an entirely different baseball game.”
Spencer Leppink started on the mound for the Arabians and shut Mount Vernon out for two innings. He faced the minimum in the first, helped by catcher Nathan Gilmet’s arm when he threw out a runner at second after Leppink hit a batter. He gave up a single and a walk in the second but escaped without any damage.
In the third, Gilmet came up big again. After a leadoff double, Gilmet had a ball glance off his glove, but he quickly retrieved it and fired to third base to get the runner trying to advance.
But then the Mount Vernon offense strung together a combination of timely hitting and favorable situations. After a double and another hit batter, the Marauders plated their first run when a grounder down the line hopped over the glove of the diving first baseman. Another RBI single followed and then a walk loaded the bases.
Leppink was done on the mound, and Alex Begley came on. He immediately gave up a two-run single before finishing the inning.
Begley was solid the rest of the way, and Pendleton got on the board in the fourth when Begley walked and Ricky Howell crushed a ball to the fence in left-center. A walk and a single loaded the bases, but the Arabians failed to capitalize.
But one inning later, Pendleton scored again. Leppink led off with a walk, Gilmet singled and Sam Conner lined one up the middle to score one.
That, unfortunately for Pendleton, was the end of the scoring.
Begley pitched 4 2/3 innings without an earned run, striking out four.
And the Pendleton Heights defense in the field was just as impressive, led by Gilmet and second baseman Caleb Frakes. He twice roamed into right field to chase down fly balls. He twice picked grounders that started 6-4-3 double plays. And he nearly started a third, laying out to spear a ball and flipping it to second for the force out.
“We played great defensively, honestly,” said Frakes, a senior, who mentioned playing alongside his brother Ty in the infield for part of the game and turning one of the double plays with him. “It was great. Sectional was going to be some of my last games, and I wanted to go out and have fun.”
Vosburgh appreciated watching Frakes in the field one last time.
“He might be the best second baseman in the conference in terms of his range,” Vosburgh said. “If there’s a ball on the right side, you feel pretty confident that if it’s in the air it’s going to come down in his glove. He just goes and gets baseballs. He’s an attack kind of defender like that.”
Frakes and classmates Jackson Garner, Matthew Roark, Conner and Dalton Ground played their last games in the green and white.
“We had some seniors step up this year in major ways, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Vosburgh said. “Each one of those guys accepted their roles and understood exactly what needed to be done by them.”