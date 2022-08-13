PENDLETON — The chemistry and cohesion of talented newcomers with a strong returning core of players will take some time for the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team, and coach Mark Davy knows that.
He also knows there is no time like the season opener to put that team’s feet to the fire.
After scoring the first goal of the game early in the second half, the Arabians could not hold the lead as Guerin Catholic got two goals from Sutton Worman for a 3-1 win in a battle of teams that won nine matches each a year ago.
Davy said this kind of early season test will prepare the team for its primary goal, which is to win the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
“We talked about as a team our ultimate goal is to win our conference and advance one game at a time in our sectional and compete there,” he said. “These first two games, especially, are going to set us up for success in both of those areas. I thought it was a good starting point.”
The first half featured a far more aggressive Guerin Catholic team, although the Arabians' defense held firm. The Golden Eagles outshot PH 8-3 in the opening half, and -- thanks to three saves from freshman keeper Priscilla Barajas and relentless defense from Alex Creel, Olivia Hart and Ellie Manchess -- the home team kept things scoreless going to intermission.
Davy urged his team to be more assertive coming out of halftime, and its leading returning playmaker delivered.
Less than four minutes after intermission, freshman Lyza Deshong found senior Kaitlyn Prickett in the box for the first goal of the year, and the Arabians grabbed that elusive momentum.
“That first five minutes was crucial to dictate the second half, and to get that goal in four minutes or so was a good opener for us,” Davy said.
But that advantage did not last long as the Golden Eagles were awarded two penalty kicks within the next minute of clock time.
The first came with 36:07 left after a hand ball was called against the Arabians in the box, but Worman’s attempt was wide of the mark.
But just 30 seconds later, she got another opportunity after a penalty in the box. Her boot to the right of Barajas just eluded the freshman’s outstretched hands, and Guerin scored the equalizer.
Prickett had an opportunity at 32:24 to put PH back on top, but Guerin’s Taylor Beard was equal to the task, denying the senior her second goal of the day.
At the 29:21 mark, the Golden Eagles took the lead for good after a scramble for a loose ball found the foot of Alex Soucie, who put the ball in the back of the net past an obstructed Barajas for a 2-1 advantage.
The Arabians had precious few chances the rest of the way. Freshman Annabelle Kail’s shot on goal was saved at 17:37 before a Prickett free kick sailed just over the crossbar with seven minutes remaining.
Soucie found Worman with just under four minutes remaining to put the game out of reach.
Barajas finished with eight saves in her debut for the Arabians.
“I was proud of how they played,” Davy said. “Both Ellie and Olivia -- it’s great to have a senior and a freshman together playing at a high level. And Priscilla had some big saves to keep us in the game.”
The junior varsity game ended in a 2-2 draw as Ella Brindley scored both PH goals.
The schedule for the Arabians does not get any easier when they return to action Monday with another tough Hamilton County opponent as they travel to Fishers before hosting Pike on Wednesday.