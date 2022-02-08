FORTVILLE — Mount Vernon won its third straight girls basketball sectional title Tuesday night, getting big contributions from unlikely sources in a 53-49 win over Pendleton Heights.
The loss denied the Arabians their first sectional title since 2011.
Madison Swingle scored 19 points to lead the Marauders and hit two early 3-point baskets, keeping Mount Vernon afloat early. She scored 10 points in the first half while the Arabians were keeping sophomore star Ellery Minch in check with just two points.
PH coach Chad Cook said Swingle’s scoring — as well as a pair of 3-point baskets from 29% shooter Shay Shipley in the first half — was the difference as Mount Vernon flipped the script on an 11-point Arabians' win during the regular season.
“Unfortunately, today we played a team that shot way better than they can shoot,” Cook said. “Our girls got behind a little bit there and fouled some people we didn’t want to foul.”
Mt. Vernon shot 6-for-11 on 3-point baskets in the game.
Minch — who scored 30 points in the semifinal win over Anderson — came alive in the second half and was one of those who hurt the Arabians at the free-throw line. She scored 16 points after intermission and was 6-of-7 at the stripe in the second half.
The biggest lead for either team was a 44-36 Mount Vernon advantage in the fourth quarter, and for most of the game it was a one-possession difference. There were six lead changes, all before halftime, and the final lead for PH was 19-18 on a Hailee Brunnemer 3-point basket late in the second quarter.
The Arabians struggled offensively with only four transition points, and they had six offensive rebounds that yielded just two second-chance points.
“They don’t crash everybody. They get people back into that matchup defense, and they were really packing it in today,” Cook said. “They really contested the lane and made things tough on us.”
Playing in what turned out to be her final game, senior Abi Rosenkrans did all she could to give PH a chance late.
Trailing 46-39, PH got a pair of free throws from senior Kylea Lloyd — the only second-chance points for the Arabians — to cut the deficit to five points with under a minute to play. Rosenkrans then stole the inbounds pass and scored as she was knocked to the floor. She made the free throw to suddenly pull the Arabians within two points.
After Swingle made a pair of free throws, Rosenkrans drove into the lane for another score with 16.4 seconds left to keep the margin at two points.
Minch hit 1 of 2 free throws and, after an Arabians turnover, made two more for a 51-46 lead. With under 10 seconds left, Rosenkrans drew a foul and made three free throws to cap her night with a team-best 19 points.
“Abi played a great game. She put so much on her shoulders, and she did not want to go down tonight,” Cook said. “She’s out there playing on a foot that we had to rest a couple weeks ago, and she’s still giving it everything she has.”
But Shipley put the game out of reach with two more free throws in the final seconds for the Marauders.
The remaining PH seniors were Lloyd with six points and eight rebounds, Brunnemer with three points and Morgan Martin with a rebound and an assist.
The future for the Arabians lies in the hands of the Warfel sisters with freshman Kaycie scoring 11 points and junior Whitney adding nine.
“Mount Vernon played a good game. On the defensive end, they made things tough on us,” Cook said. “It’s very disappointing. We knew we were right there, a chance to get our 20th win and completing that triple crown with the county and the conference (titles) and a good shot to win this sectional.
“It just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”
Mount Vernon (17-8) advances to the Decatur Central regional and will face Ben Davis (14-9) after the Giants defeated Pike on Saturday in the Perry Meridian sectional championship. The Arabians end their season that included Madison County and Hoosier Heritage Conference championships at 19-6.
