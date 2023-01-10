PENDLETON — Fishers won 10 of 14 wrestling matches in a dominant 56-19 road victory against Pendleton Heights on Tuesday.
Pendleton Heights 120-pounder Elijah Wolf opened the duel with a first period pin fall (1:25) to give the Arabians an early advantage. The sophomore faced an early 4-0 deficit but used a front headlock to turn Fishers’ Chayce Yant to his back and secured the pin by a tilt with his legs.
“He is really dangerous from the front headlock,” Pendleton Heights coach Dave Cloud said. “That is his thing. We worked on that with him at the start of the year.
“I said let me show you some things to do differently, and he started doing it. When he gets them in it, he is deadly. He has pinned a lot of kids with that this year.”
Griffin Ingalls, son of Fishers head coach Frank Ingalls, retaliated by running an arm bar to force his opponent on his back and earning a pinfall (1:25) to even the meet up at 6-6. Four Tigers emerged victorious by pinfall including Ingalls at 126, Teyon Leonard at 145, Xavier Smith at 160 and Chris Quarles at 170.
“I think we wrestled well,” Coach Ingalls said. “Pendleton Heights has some strong wrestlers, and we were able to overcome that strength in a lot of matches.”
Griffin, who qualified for the 2022 state tournament at 126 pounds, aims to secure a spot on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse podium in February. Coach Ingalls favors to instruct tilts when the Tigers work from the top position. He feels like the team is where it needs to be but still has work to do.
“They fought hard. We have been working on fighting for the full six minutes,” Ingalls said. “Whistle to whistle, not taking any breaks and I feel like we did a good job at that tonight.”
At 152 pounds, Pendleton Heights’ Jaylen Covington earned six takedowns in his 13-4 victory to stop the bleeding for the Arabians. Covington scored early on a double-leg takedown, cut his opponent, then finished a single-leg to go up 4-1 after the first period.
Cloud acknowledged Covington has made progress in self discipline on the mat during his junior campaign.
“He has done a much better job this year of staying within himself and doing what he needs to do to win matches,” Cloud said.
The Arabians earned victories by Nate Walls at 195 and Eli Libler at 220. Walls used heavy snap downs to win by a 6-2 decision, and Libler ran a half-Nelson to pin his opponent in the first period.
“Eli, nobody scraps like him,” Cloud said. “I told him when he came off the mat that nobody scraps like you do. He never quits on himself, and he just gives you everything he’s got when he steps out on the mat.”
Fishers won three weight classes (113, 138, 285) by forfeit. Pendleton Heights will host the Hoosier Heritage Conference Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.