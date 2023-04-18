PENDLETON — On Tuesday, Pendleton Heights welcomed Shelbyville for a Hoosier Heritage Conference baseball matchup. The Arabians suffered their second HHC setback in a 13-5 loss.
“We didn’t talk. We got picked off at first. We didn’t tag up on third. We weren’t covering the bag at second base on double cuts,” Arabians head coach Matt Vosburgh said. “Just a lot of little things.”
The Golden Bears (6-5, 1-4 HHC) quickly started their offensive reign as the second hit of the game was a home run by freshman Aiden Smith.
“(The key was) the guys staying relaxed … being on time,” Shelbyville head coach Royce Carlton said. “Not trying to overcomplicate things.”
But the Arabians (6-3, 3-2) responded in the bottom of the second. After a few walks, they were able to tie the game with RBI singles from sophomore Jordan Williamson and senior Peyton Stewart.
But then the Golden Eagles started right where they left off on offense. As a team, they finished with 14 hits compared to the Arabians’ four.
A big reason for Pendleton Heights’ poor hitting was its opponents hitting. While the Arabians went through four pitchers, the Golden Eagles’ starter, Smith, was not taken out until the fifth inning. He finished the contest with six strikeouts, five walks and only gave up three hits.
“We were looking for the first conference win of the year,” Smith said. “We had tons of momentum coming into the game. Coming off the three-game win streak and four conference losses … coming out here with energy started us off really well.”
While the Shelbyville lineup looked similar throughout the game, Vosburgh tried a few different players to give his team momentum.
“We got everybody in today because we’re going to play the guys that are going to do the right things,” he said. “So if we need to send a little message today, and then we’ll do that. But at the same time, like, we still trust our guys. It was just almost like a reminder, and I am hoping this game serves as a wakeup call to us.”
Wednesday, the Arabians will travel to face Shelbyville. Last year, the teams split their series, and the Arabians will attempt to do it once more. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.