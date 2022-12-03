PENDLETON — Missed opportunities for Pendleton Heights led to a Saturday loss that may haunt the team for some time.
Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Mount Vernon made 10 of 12 free throws and outscored the Arabians 20-4 in the fourth quarter — including scoring the game’s final 15 points — and handed Pendleton Heights a 50-38 defeat for its first conference loss.
Mount Vernon improved to 6-3 as it took its first HHC outing while the Arabians fell to 5-3 and dropped to 3-1 in the conference.
Arabians head coach Nick Rogers was forced to sit out the game after receiving a double-technical foul in the last game, a 55-53 win over Shelbyville, and will also miss Tuesday’s game against Hamilton Southeastern. He was able to watch the game being streamed in his office and said Mount Vernon’s big-game experience was the difference down the stretch.
“Down the stretch, we started doing our own thing,” Rogers said. “We’ve got to kind of circle back and make sure that we’re all going in the same direction.”
Pendleton Heights led much of the first three quarters and took a 34-30 advantage into the final eight minutes. But three free throws from Kanyonrae Kenny and a layup from Easton Wampler gave Mount Vernon a 35-34 lead, its first since holding an 8-6 advantage with 3:58 left in the first quarter.
Mikala Ross scored off a loose ball, and Berkley Shelton buried a wing jumper to put the Arabians back on top 38-35, but those were the only points of the final period for PH. Senior Whitney Warfel and sophomore Kaycie Warfel each scored 12 points to lead the Arabians, but both were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“It’s poise, and down the stretch those girls from Mount Vernon had poise and we didn’t,” Rogers said. “We took a couple (shots) that I felt were a little quick when we were looking for a better shot.”
Kenny started the game-ending run with a 3-point basket to tie the game at 38-38 before Kaitlyn Laffey put the Marauders on top for good with a trey of her own.
Khloe Patterson scored inside before hitting a pair of free throws for a 45-38 lead, and Ellery Minch — who led all players with 16 points — made all four of her free throws down the stretch for Mount Vernon while the Arabians missed their last seven field goal attempts and committed six fourth-quarter turnovers.
“The biggest thing for us, when you’re playing against a program that’s had a coach like (Julie) Shelton for 22 or 23 years, you have that culture and those girls have been going through that,” Rogers said. “Down the stretch, those girls that have been through the fires, part of that sectional (champion) team, they made the plays. Those 50-50 balls, they got them, those free throws down the stretch.”
The Arabians held a 22-19 halftime lead, but it was a lead that could have been much greater.
Four Mount Vernon starters — Minch, Patterson, Wampler and Laffey — were saddled with two fouls each in the first quarter, limiting them for the balance of the half. Although PH took advantage initially, building a 13-point second-quarter lead on back-to-back 3-point baskets by Whitney Warfel, the Marauders finished the first half similarly to the way they finished the game, scoring the final 10 points to close the gap at intermission.
Shelton added eight points and six rebounds for the Arabians while Wampler scored 15 for Mount Vernon before she fouled out.
After visiting the third-ranked and 9-0 Royals on Tuesday, the Arabians will return home for another HHC game against Delta on Thursday.
PH won the junior varsity game 39-25 behind a 17-point performance from freshman Mamie Trout.