PORTLAND — Pendleton Heights coach Nick Rogers said his coaching staff and the players knew what to expect Thursday evening when they traveled to Portland to face Class 3A fifth-ranked Jay County, but the team failed to execute.
As a result, the Arabians limp into the New Year losers of five of their last seven games.
Senior Gabi Bilbrey nearly tripled her season average with 30 points, Jay County took advantage of 13 offensive rebounds to cash in for second-chance points and the Patriots held off the Arabians 63-50.
It was the 12th straight win for Jay County (13-1) while Pendleton Heights ended 2022 at 7-7.
There were many concerns on the mind of Rogers after the game, but at the forefront were those offensive rebounds by the Patriots which led to 16 second-chance points. With a final margin of 13, that was the difference.
“It’s one of those things, as a coach, it’s borderline disappointing when you put so much effort into something and you work your tail off trying to get kids prepared and you get out-toughed,” Rogers said. “And it’s happened time and time again. If you’re trying to have a culture of excellence, you have to have kids who go out and make plays. Jay County — Coach (Kirk) Comer has done a fantastic job here — they have a great culture. We’re not there yet, obviously.”
While the two best players on the floor were putting on a show, it was Bilbrey who proved to be the most valuable player in the gym.
Averaging 10.8 points, the 6-foot Bilbrey took over in the post, scoring easy baskets and getting to the free throw line, where she was 10-of-14 overall after making her first seven attempts. Four of her free throws came on baskets when she also drew a foul. She also scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including seven straight after the Arabians trimmed a 16-point deficit to just four points at 52-48.
Some may have been surprised by Bilbrey’s night — her teammate Renna Schwieterman is committed to Purdue-Fort Wayne and scored 19 points — but not Rogers.
And neither, he said, should be the players.
“Everything that happened, we discussed,” he said. “We said (Bilbrey) — when she got to the rim, she was going to post hard. We talked about what was going to happen, and it all happened.”
The Patriots held the ball for the last 44 seconds of the first quarter with Schwieterman getting free off a screen for her third trey of the quarter. But with 3.8 seconds left, PH inbounded to Kaycie Warfel, who banked home a half-court 3-ball of her own.
Kaycie Warfel led the Arabians with 25 points, Whitney Warfel added eight points and Skylar Baldwin chipped in six points and five rebounds.
A traditional three-point play by Bilbrey extended the Patriots lead to its biggest margin of the first half at 27-17 early in the second quarter, but the Arabians chipped away.
Back-to-back Berkley Shelton baskets followed by a Kaycie Warfel rebound basket pulled PH within four points. A pair of Schwieterman free throws were followed by a Mabrey McIntire basket, but Ava Kate Phillips drilled a 3-pointer from the corner and Whitney Warfel drove the baseline to cut the JC lead to 33-27 before Schwieterman made two more at the charity stripe for a 35-28 halftime edge.
The Arabians will begin defense of their Madison County championship Monday when they travel to Anderson, opening the girls-boys double header. PH has won 10 championships total — more than any other program, boys or girls. Rogers, whose team’s opponents have a 106-91 record this season, said its goals of defending the county title and winning conference and sectional are still attainable.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” he said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and get ready for Anderson. We’ll see what we have on Monday.”
Jay County defeated Pendleton Heights 45-26 in the junior varsity contest. Emma Roberts led the Arabians with 12 points.