PENDLETON – Pendleton Heights opened Madison County Volleyball Tournament play with an offensive attack that kept the Frankton Eagles from finding their rhythm.
The Arabians defeated the previously undefeated Eagles 2-0, winning 25-8 and 25-14 in the opening match of pool play in Pool A.
“When we go back to the service line, we talk about we’ve got to go on runs of three and four points, and then we’ve got sideout right away,” Arabians coach Blair Barksdale said. “When we put pressure on them with our serve, it really takes the momentum away.”
In the other pool play matches, Frankton defeated Liberty Christian 25-5, 25-11, and Pendleton Heights handled the Lions (5-8) 25-7, 25-8.
The Eagles, who entered the night 13-0, were on the defensive most of the night against Pendleton Heights (11-3), and the Arabians were rarely out of system.
A perfect example came early in the second set with Pendleton Heights leading 3-1. Frankton battled through a long rally, blocking the Arabians twice and digging big hits three other times before Pendleton finally hit the ball out of bounds. Frankton won the point but without putting an offensive attack together.
And then the Arabians scored eight straight points with Tessa Hannon serving. Mikala Ross flexed her muscles in that first rotation on the front row, pounding five kills, three of them during Hannon’s serves.
“It was just a mental lapse,” Eagles coach Beth Sperry said of her team’s first loss. “We just didn’t show up. We didn’t do the things that we’re supposed to do, which is pass the ball. If you can’t pass, you can’t get a setter to the ball and you can’t hit.”
The victories Thursday keep the four-time defending champion Arabians on track for another county title as they work to secure their label as the team to beat.
“We wanted to start off strong and prove that we can still win this thing,” senior Hannah Grile said. “If we win this year it’ll be a five-peat, so we really want to keep that streak going, and I think it’s important to us because we want to prove we’re the best in the county.”
On Thursday, Barksdale saw consistency from her team she hasn’t seen every night this season.
“We make way too many unforced errors down the stretch, but tonight, I thought we did a great job of taking care of the ball, and we put pressure on them to make the errors,” she said.
Big runs in both sets against Frankton set the tone for the Arabians, and they both came at the same spot, holding onto 3-2 leads. In the first, a Hannon kill made it 4-2. A Grile kill and a Ross kill sandwiched around a couple of Frankton miscues made it 8-2, and it was quickly 12-2 after two more kills from Grile and Ross.
The teams swapped service errors before Ross served an ace, and then another Grile kill and it was quickly 16-3.
“We were never in our offense, and we didn’t communicate,” Sperry said. “If we want to go far in the postseason, we have to be able to beat teams like that. It was a reality check for us.”
Grile and the Arabians knew they needed to play well against Frankton.
“They have a lot of strong hitters, so I think getting them out of system and making them push it to the outside was good for us, and we could defend the ball easier,” Grile said.
And so Pendleton will take the top seed from Pool A into Saturday’s tournament play, while Frankton will face the uphill battle of a 2 seed.
“I’m OK with Saturday. I really am,” Sperry said. “Pendleton and us will be in opposite brackets. We’ll play APA or Anderson, I think, and then maybe meet up with Madison-Grant, which is a CIC (Central Indiana Conference) team that I’d love to see before we play them in the CIC.”