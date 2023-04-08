FISHERS – This isn’t last year’s team, and the proof is evident in the numbers.
Unable to find the win column until their sixth baseball game of the 2022 season, the modern-day Pendleton Heights Arabians are reversing past trends, and their confidence is steadily building.
“We’ve harped about starting off strong. Last year, obviously, we started 0-5 for a variety of reasons, but that start kind of lingered. We could never really get out of that hole,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “So we really stressed getting out early and putting our best guys in the spots right away to win.”
Their game plan worked through the Arabians’ first four games, and it continued Saturday afternoon, as Pendleton Heights improved to 4-1 with a 7-3 victory at Hamilton Southeastern’s Ken Seitz Field.
Junior Wes Kupferer struck out four HSE batters over 3 1/3 innings with two hits allowed for the win, and senior Spencer Leppink went three strong frames in relief with three strikeouts while adding two RBI singles to lock down the Arabians’ second straight triumph.
On Friday night, the Arabians upended Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Yorktown, 10-5, at Bill Stoudt Field to split their two-game series. A sweep over HHC foe New Castle kicked off the 2023 campaign, but the Arabians aren’t looking to slow down.
Not with the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament coming up next week.
“Lately, we’ve been keeping big energy throughout the whole game, and that’s really what we’ve been preaching this year. I feel from winning one game last night really carries on to the next,” Leppink said. “I feel like, especially against a big school like this that’s supposed to be intimidating, taking an early lead and hammering the pitcher plays a crucial role into the later innings.”
It proved decisive for the Arabians, who plated two runs in the top of the third inning to chase HSE starter Michael Hoog, a left-handed sophomore, who struck out five and allowed two hits.
A leadoff single by sophomore Jordan Williamson in the third set the stage before the Arabians capitalized on three HSE errors, a walk and an RBI single by Leppink to put together a two-out rally.
HSE was charged with five errors in the game, while Williamson went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Leppink finished 2-for-4.
“I keep using the same adjectives to describe our guys. We have guys that are competitors. There is no moment too big for them. They want the ball in moments like that where they can go out and shut the door,” Vosburgh said. “We have guys that embrace the moment and then go out and execute at a high level right now.”
Two more HSE errors in the top of the fourth along with three Arabians hits spelled trouble for Royals’ reliever Jake Payne, who surrendered three hits with one strikeout over the next two innings.
An RBI single by Williamson gave PH a 3-0 lead in the fourth, while two more runs scored on a fielding error – again with two outs.
Leppink drove in PH’s fourth run in the fourth to put the Arabians ahead 6-0.
“He’s a senior leader for us. He’s a bulldog,” Vosburgh said. “And in pressure at-bats, he wants that opportunity.”
Leppink seized his chance in relief, retiring three straight, including two in the bottom of the fourth to strand a runner at first base.
HSE broke up Kupferer’s shutout bid in the bottom of the fourth with a fielding error, and the Royals scored their second run in the fifth on one of two PH errors. The Arabians committed four errors, but only two resulted in runs.
“Wes did exactly what we needed him to do today. That was his first varsity game ever, first varsity start,” Vosburgh said. “It probably took a minute or two to get some of the nerves out of the way, but when he settled in, he did what he does. That’s what Wes does. He gets weak contact and surprises guys.”
Kupferer kept the Royals (4-4) off balance, while Leppink challenged a lineup that had produced 13 runs during its Hoosier Crossroads Conference sweep of Brownsburg on Thursday and Friday. In their past four contests, the Royals tallied 33 runs for three wins.
“There were some mistakes made on both sides of the ball. We gave up a few errors, and then they gave up a few errors. You kind of think those things cancel out, but I think we just hit the ball better today,” Vosburgh said. “When we put the ball in play, especially in high school baseball, good things happen.”
Pendleton Heights’ final run came off an RBI single by sophomore Kade Brown, who went 2-for-3, in the top of the sixth, following a one-out walk by senior Jalen Jordan.
HSE deployed four pitchers against the Arabians. PH posted seven hits and drew three walks against the group. Junior Clint Miller went 1-for-4, while sophomore Ty Frakes, senior Alex Begley and Jordan each earned free passes.
“We just want to be active and consistent. We use the term all the time in practice: We just want to create chaos,” Vosburgh said. “We want to be active on the bases. We want people to see us. We want to be annoying. We want to be that kind of tough out.”
HSE’s final run chased Leppink in the bottom of the seventh after the righty gave up three straight one-out hits, including a triple to senior Ty Bradle (1-for-2). Senior Griffen Haas (1-for-4, two RBI) drove in Bradle with a single to right field.
Begley closed out the game, needing only six pitches to induce a pop out to right field and an unassisted putout at first base with two runners on.
HSE had seven hits. Sophomore Maddux Bach opened the bottom of the first with a double, but he was stranded at third as Kupferer and the Arabians’ defense escaped a bases-loaded situation.
A double play on a pop out to right field and a frozen rope throw to home plate for the second out set up a Kupferer strikeout to end the threat.
“These games are huge, especially confidence wise. Winning these games, these big games, even against Yorktown and New Castle, those games, it plays very big in confidence for us,” Leppink said. “That’s all we need.”
The Arabians face Frankton on Tuesday in the first round of the Muller tourney at 5:30 p.m.