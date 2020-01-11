LAPEL – For the Pendleton Heights Arabians, it was a matter of shaking off a disappointing loss on Thursday.
Shake it off they did.
Pendleton Heights scored the game’s first nine points and led 30-4 by scoring the first seven points of the second quarter on its way to a 90-41 victory over Alexandria in the third place game in the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday.
Out of many fine performances, senior Megan Mills stood tall with 20 points, missing just five shots in the contest and not scoring at all in the final quarter.
“We just wanted to come out and do a better job of the things we’re good at,” said Mills. “We wanted to make good passes and take good shots. I wasn’t going to say it wasn’t hard, but it was to shake off the (one-point loss to Lapel in Thursday’s semifinals).”
Mills was also part of a PH defense that had a boatload of deflections and steals against a Tigers team that had gotten the best of Anderson for three quarters on Thursday.
“We are pretty long,” said Mills. “We want to use that to make it difficult for the other team and disrupt what they want to do.”
Alexandria had 13 turnovers in the first quarter and added 10 more in the second to trail 47-17 at intermission.
“We wanted a chance to play against a zone,” said PH coach Chad Cook. “I felt like we did a good job of attacking it. Early in the season we were settling for too many shots outside and then we got better at it. On Thursday we got away from it.”
The Arabians hit nearly half of their shots, despite the fact that none of their top seven players even took one in the fourth quarter. They hit 36 out of a whopping 73 field goal attempts, only 13 of which were from beyond the arc.
Kylie Davis and Gracie Conklin were examples of the offensive efficiency. Each of them missed just two shots as Davis scored 14 points and Conklin 13. Aubree Dwiggins was right behind, missing only three shots and scoring 13.
PH won the rebound battle against the Tigers, 38-34. Kylea Lloyd and Whitney Warfel, a sophomore and freshman respectively, tied for the lead in rebounds with six each. Reiley Hiser had a game-high seven for Alexandria.
Junior Reece VanBlair scored 17 points, nearly half her team’s total for the Tigers. Hiser was next with eight points and Kirsten VanHorn added seven.
The Arabians finished the game with just 11 turnovers to 30 for the Tigers.
Alexandria drops to 7-10 and will play at Wes-Del on Tuesday. Pendleton is 8-8 and will travel to New Palestine on Friday.
