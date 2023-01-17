LAPEL — In slightly altering a sports analogy, Pendleton Heights girls basketball coach Nick Rogers summed up his team’s second meeting at Lapel in less than two weeks.
“Typically the saying is, ‘They won the battle but we won the war’. No, they won the war,” he said of Lapel’s win over PH in the Madison County championship game Jan. 7. “Really, what we’re playing for tonight is pride and to get better.”
In a second evenly matched battle in 10 days, senior Whitney Warfel scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and shut down Lapel’s top scorer defensively as the Arabians prevailed 60-54 in their rematch battle at the Dawg Pound.
Pendleton Heights improved to 12-8 with its third straight win while the Class 2A 11th-ranked Bulldogs fell to 14-6 and saw a five-game winning streak that began with the county tournament come to an end.
Lapel never led and trailed by 10 or more points on a half-dozen occasions and by as many as 12 points. But it scored the last six points of the third quarter on a Deannaya Haseman 3-point basket and a three-point play converted by freshman Laniah Wills with 1.1 seconds left to send the game to the fourth quarter tied at 40-40.
But Warfel went to work. The senior scored near the basket on PH’s first two possessions on passes from freshman Olivia Jones before Jones found the younger Warfel — sophomore Kaycie — for a 46-42 lead.
Lapel’s Kerith Renihan hit two free throws to inch her team closer, but Jones — who finished with 11 points and a team-best four assists — hit a pair at the free throw line and Whitney Warfel and Berkley Shelton had consecutive rebound baskets before Whitney scored again on a drive to the basket for a 54-44 lead.
“We changed that up this time around. That first matchup, we felt that if we put Whit down, she would be in foul trouble,” Rogers said. “I challenged her. She’s trying like heck to get that 1,000 points, and she wants to get it during the season. To see the effort she put in since that county final, I really feel like she’s getting to that point where she’s going to will this team to win.”
The Arabians senior currently stands at 952 points with three regular season games plus sectional to go.
As it had done all night, Lapel refused to go away. Three-point baskets by Maddy Poynter and Jaylee Hubble were sandwiched around a Kaycie Warfel layup. A steal by Poynter and a PH turnover led to consecutive Wills baskets to pull the Bulldogs with two points at 56-54 with just 20.5 seconds left when the younger Warfel was fouled.
She made both free throws and subsequently came up with a steal as Lapel came down court, leading to two more Jones free throws to seal the final margin.
Lapel coach Zach Newby said the Bulldogs may have played their worst game of the year — with 16 turnovers and a low shooting percentage — yet still almost repeated their win over PH from 10 days ago.
“Honestly, I’d like to have the whole game back,” Newby said. “Honestly, that is the worst game we have played all year. We were never in a rhythm offensively. We just had untimely missed free throws, untimely missed rebounds.”
While the Warfels shared PH scoring honors with 17 points each and Kaycie had four steals, it was the defensive effort of Whitney on Wills — who entered the game averaging 16 points and 13 rebounds — that set the tone. Wills did not score in the first half and finished halfway to those numbers with seven points and seven rebounds.
“We have a ‘dub chain,’ and that’s who got it tonight, just because she battled,” Rogers said.
The seventh rebound of the night for Wills came at the 4:10 mark of the fourth quarter and was her 255th of the season, making the freshman Lapel’s all-time single-season record holder, passing Lindsay (Winkler) Justus, who graduated in 1996 with 254 rebounds.
PH senior Berkley Shelton — who announced her commitment to play at Earlham over the weekend — finished with eight points before fouling out, and Skylar Baldwin added seven points and led all players with six steals.
Haseman led Lapel with 17 points, Poynter added 11 and Renihan finished with eight points and four assists.
The Arabians will travel to Connersville on Friday night while Lapel visits Muncie Central on Thursday before returning home for a battle with 13th-ranked University on Saturday afternoon.
In the junior varsity game, Jocelyn Love scored the first seven points of the game and led all players with 15 as Lapel downed Pendleton Heights 38-30. Taylor Mroz scored 12, and Brooklyn Boles added 11 for the Bulldogs while Makayla Morrison paced the Arabians with nine points.