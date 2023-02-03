FORTVILLE — Two Madison County schools lost to Hancock County schools Friday night, both in equally heartbreaking manners.
Pendleton Heights fell to Hoosier Heritage Conference and sectional nemesis Mount Vernon 29-25, and Anderson stumbled down the finish against New Palestine, losing 50-45.
Saturday’s championship game could have easily been a Pendleton-Anderson matchup. Instead, the Arabians and Indians go home wondering about what-ifs.
In the first game, a combination of sloppy play and in-your-face defenses kept both teams from getting into any sort of rhythm. Each team had 23 turnovers, and each team had a pair of players in foul trouble for much of the night.
“It’s one of those things where we figured it was probably going to be a low-scoring game,” Arabians coach Nick Rogers said. “We knew scoring was going to be at a premium.”
The fourth quarter flipped back and forth for the Arabians, one minute feeling like they were finished and the next feeling like a comeback was in the works. After Mount Vernon took a 23-18 lead, Kaycie Warfel hit one of two free throws. Two possessions later, Olivia Jones’ defense forced a Mount Vernon turnover and then threw it to a cutting Makayla Morrison for a layup to make it 23-21.
Mount Vernon surged back in front by six, 27-21. But with 1:32 to play, Whitney Warfel banked in a 3-pointer and 45 seconds later hit one of two free throws, and suddenly it was 27-25.
But the Arabians couldn’t capitalize, even when Pendleton stole the ball on the inbounds play right after Warfel’s free throw, and even when Marauders star Ellery Minch missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 24 seconds left.
“When you lose the turnover battle and you struggle at the free throw line …. I knew we had a tall task in front of us,” Rogers said. “And yet, we had some chances multiple times, and at some point that’s all you can ask for.”
Pendleton was in catch-up mode all night, trailing 10-2 after one quarter before rallying to outscore the Dragons 12-3 in the second, for a 14-13 halftime lead. But New Pal took the lead again early in the third, and Pendleton only scored three points in that quarter.
Kaycie Warfel led the Arabians in scoring with 11, and Whitney Warfel added seven. Berkley Shelton had nine rebounds.
Whitney Warfel, Shelton, Tra’mya Herndon and Ava Phillips played their last game for the Arabians.
“They are a great group, and they definitely moved the program forward for us,” Rogers said. “They laid the foundation. We cannot take away what they have done for this program.”
In the second game, the Indians were poised to win for three full quarters. They took the lead on their fifth possession of the game – on a Jacelyn Starks 3-pointer – and held onto it until the Dragons turned the table in a big way in the fourth quarter.
Anderson led 30-19 at halftime and 43-30 after three quarters and was doing a lot of things right. Starks was electric offensively and helping the Indians wreak havoc defensively. Makhile McWilliams was a force on the post, offensively and rebounding. Zoe Allen was contributing, and Payton Sargent was a positive post presence alongside McWilliams.
And then in the fourth, New Pal turned on its full-court press. The Indians were expecting it, coach Joseph Adams said, but they didn’t respond well to it. They turned the ball over on five straight possessions without getting a shot off, and New Pal at the other end was making everything. The Dragons hit their first five field goals of the fourth quarter on their way to a 17-0 run that made it 47-43.
“We built a nice lead. We knew they were going to press,” Adams said. “We’ve been in situations like that this season, and there were times where we did really well, and unfortunately tonight was one of those nights where we did not execute well.”
Starks finished with 19 points, and McWilliams added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
It was the final game for McWilliams, Allen and Sargent — all starters.