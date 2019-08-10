PENDLETON — There were bound to be question marks around the 2019 Pendleton Heights girls soccer team after the greatest offensive player in program history, the top three scorers and two key defensive players graduated.
Throw in a pair of starters who chose not to return and the season-ending injury to the top returning goal scorer, and the recipe is right for a tough season on the pitch for the PH ladies.
But this team, which was 10-5-2 and came within a hair's width of winning its first sectional championship since 2004, returns several important players, has added athletes from other sports and is determined to be successful this season on its own.
Having their most athletic player out of goal and running the pitch is a big plus for this year's Arabians.
Megan Mills, who transferred from New Castle after scoring 25 goals in two seasons, was forced to fill in at the goal keeper position last year due to injuries. With improved depth at that position, Mills can be found back at her familiar position as a midfielder, which suits coach Mark Davy just fine.
"It's going to be fun," Davy said. "Expectation-wise, sky is the limit. She's had a great first couple days of practice. It's fun to see that type of athlete train every day. The effort she puts in every day to push herself and make herself better, that's what is ultimately going to make us a better team. It's something the other girls can see."
"I'm pretty excited," Mills said. "I was really looking forward to last year and playing with those seniors, but these girls are going to be just as great. I'm looking forward to scoring some goals with them."
Mills, who scored six times last year before going in goal, and junior Macy Browning (five goals, two assists), will be expected to pick up the scoring load that is no longer with the team. Taylor Fort (17 goals, 21 assists), Helena Talbot (20 goals, 14 assists) and Claire Fendel (11 goals) combined for 48 of the team's 78 goals last year, and the team's leading returning scorer — senior Anna Childers (seven goals) — is already out for the season with a knee injury.
Davy says Mills and Browning will have some help with several newcomers, including a pair of basketball players playing soccer for the first time.
"Megan and Macy out of the center mid will have to step up and fill a large amount of those goals," Davy said. "Then we have a couple freshmen that we'll be looking for to step up in Kaitlyn Prickett and Alex Creel. We're looking for them and a few other girls to step up and fill that void."
Juniors Kylie Davis and Sadie Dodd are expected to help on the outside, bringing speed and athleticism to the offensive attack.
A third basketball player, along with Davis and Dodd, joining the team is junior Gracie Conkling. She and sophomore Kylea Lloyd are competing for the starting keeper job. Lloyd missed time with injury last year, and Conkling is playing for the first time.
"I think we're deep this year," Davy said. "We have four girls who are pushing each other in practice every day. Those top two girls, it's fun to watch them compete. They're best friends off the field. It's good to have that support."
Another area of loss to graduation was in the defensive backfield where Leonie Wilson and Megan Green have been patrolling for the last several years. Davy said there are experienced players to fill that role.
"We're still trying to finalize the rotation, but the backbone of our defense will be Sarah Dix and our captain Maddie Likens," Davy said. "Those two will be our center backs, the eyes and hopefully the voice to mark everybody up and make sure we're organized."
While the Arabians may be employing a slightly more conservative approach on offense, the goals for the team haven't changed, no matter who has graduated. And this group is motivated after falling in the sectional final to Fishers in sudden-death penalty kicks.
"It was great to see our offseason," Davy said. "The girls that are soccer only, they had a good offseason in the weight room and pushing themselves. It was good to see that we can get there. We've battled for a lot of years to convince ourselves that we can compete.
"And now we know we can."
