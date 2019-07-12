PENDLETON — With the resignation of head coach Travis Keesling earlier this summer, the Pendleton Heights athletic department began the search for the next leader of its successful baseball program.
The Arabians did not have to look very far.
Thursday the South Madison Community School Corporation Board of Trustees approved the hire of Matt Vosburgh to become the next head coach for the Arabian baseball team.
Vosburgh has been the junior varsity head coach under Keesling for the last seven years after joining the Arabians for the final season under Bill Stoudt. During Vosburgh's time on staff, the Arabians have won two Hoosier Heritage Conference titles and three sectional championships, the last coming in 2018.
"We are excited that Matt Vosburgh will remain in our family as the new head baseball coach," PH athletic director Chad Smith said in a press release.
Vosburgh graduated from Purdue in 2011 and has been teaching at PH Middle School since earning his degree in social studies education.
"He is an excellent teacher and a strong family man, which goes a long way in making our young men in the baseball program better people," Smith said. "His core values are in line with what we want to accomplish in Pendleton Heights athletics."
Keesling resigned in May after compiling a 125-74 record over his seven years, which also included five Madison County championships.
