PENDLETON – Pendleton Heights has had lopsided losses and lopsided wins in an up-and-down season. Friday, the Arabians needed to make plays in the final seconds.
They did it, and in the process got their biggest win of the season, 28-20 over Yorktown, a team that came in with just one loss all year.
“You gotta give the kids credit. They made plays,” Arabians coach Jed Richman said after his team improved to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in Hoosier Heritage Conference play. “Yorktown’s an awfully good team. They are scrappy and talented, I mean they didn’t accidentally become 6-1. This is a good win for us. There’s no question.”
Pendleton had a 28-12 lead early in the fourth quarter, squeezing out a comfortable lead after big plays by Yorktown in the first half made the scoreboard closer than it perhaps should have been. But the Tigers came back and scored with 6:16 to play, and they converted the 2-point play to make it a one-score game, 28-20.
Then, after Isaac Wilson churned up turf and the clock, a Yorktown defender stepped in front of one of his passes for an interception, giving the Tigers life with three minutes to play.
Yorktown moved swiftly, going almost exclusively to the passing game in the final drive. But the Arabian defense forced completions across the middle to keep the clock running, and it dropped to 28 seconds by the time Yorktown got to the 14-yard line. Two incomplete passes were followed by one more completion, but the last pass across the middle ended up being the final play, as the Tigers didn’t have a timeout or enough time to set up for one more.
“They burned them all when we were down at the other end, and so we knew if we could just keep them from getting first downs -- I mean the clock’s gotta run,” Richman said. “They just ran out of time, thank goodness.”
It was the classic bend-but-don’t break approach, and the Arabians didn’t break.
“We had to keep them in bounds so the clock would keep running, and we had to tackle them,” Nick Trout said. “We were all excited, and we knew what we had to do to keep them out of the end zone.”
It was fitting for the Pendleton defense to be on the field at the end, as it shined all night. Yorktown came in with star running back Jalen Thomas and his 700-plus rushing yards on the season. He limped back to Delaware County with a seven-carry, minus-2 yard night.
“Those guys up front just got it done,” Richman said. “We had great eye discipline. We shut down the run, and they abandoned it.”
Eli Arthur was a factor for the Arabian defense, making back-to-back plays in the Yorktown backfield on one possession. Nolan Souders was big, with an interception and shutdown plays all night. Trout made big plays. Jordan Green made big plays. Sam Mossoney, Sidiki Traore, Peyton Pollack, so many defenders shined in the win.
“Jordan Green missed a tackle early on, and then he came back and made multiple big plays,” Richman said. “And that’s a senior. He showed a lot of mental toughness tonight.”
Pendleton has won two straight heading into a regular-season finale before sectional play in two weeks.
“We finally played as a team,” Mossoney said. “We put special teams together, offense together and defense together as a well-played football game, and we played four quarters, and it was awesome.”
Offensively, Jared Hess and Wilson each rushed for two TDs against the Tigers (6-2, 4-2). Hess only carried the ball three times, as the Arabians continued their running back by committee approach. Quinton DeVault carried the ball less and instead was the primary blocker for quarterback Wilson, who finished with 169 yards rushing.
Wilson’s best running might have come on Pendleton’s final possession, which didn’t even end with points. But he called his own number seven times for 72 yards, including a 24-yard run that ended with a fumble near midfield, with Ian Stephens rumbling in to recover it. All of that running burned up precious time on the clock to limit Yorktown’s chance to come back.