ALEXANDRIA — The silver lining to an 0-5 start for the Pendleton Heights baseball team was some valuable varsity experience for young pitchers filling in for injured players expected to make an impact.
Those pitchers took their lumps early — PH entered the week with a team ERA north of 10 — but that time on the mound has paid dividends for the Arabians during the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament this week.
Jalen Jordan hurled four strong innings, and the Arabians converted five Alexandria errors into nine unearned runs as Pendleton Heights routed the Tigers 14-0 in five innings and advanced to the Muller title game for the 15th time.
The Arabians improved to 3-5 with their third straight win and will meet Lapel after the Bulldogs defeated Anderson 9-4 in the second semifinal. The title game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field.
The last time PH won the Muller title was 2019, and that was also against the Bulldogs in Travis Keesling’s final tournament as head coach. Matt Vosburgh, who took over prior to the COVID-cancellation in 2020, has been here as an assistant, but this will be his first appearance as the head coach.
He understands — with needing to win three games in three days — it is a challenge to finish on top of this tournament, something PH has done nine times, far more than any other school.
“This tournament, I’ve always experienced it as an assistant, and last year did not end the way we want. Madison-Grant took it to us, then won the whole thing,” Vosburgh said. “This week it was nice to have a little redemption with them, but this tournament is difficult. It is not easy to win. If I’m correct, (Bill) Stoudt never won back-to-back tournaments in his career. It is not an easy thing to do.”
Alexandria had played well at the start of the year, which included a team trip to Tennessee. But the Tigers did not look like a team that had won four of its first seven games.
Arabians senior Caleb Frakes started the first with an infield single and moved to second when the Tigers’ infielders committed their first error on an attempted force out. After a balk moved two runners into scoring position, Nate Gilmet drove both home with a single down the left-field line. After Gilmet moved to second on the throw to home, Sam Conner singled him in and eventually scored himself after a pair of wild pitches.
It was not the last time PH batted around, and it would not be the last time Frakes was a thorn in Alexandria’s collective side.
After Jordan fanned the side in the bottom of the first, Frakes led off the second and was hit by a pitch. He subsequently stole second and third and scored on an errant pickoff throw. A second infield error allowed Spencer Leppink — who had walked — to score, and it was 6-0 Arabians in front of a stunned Tigers coach Jeff Closser.
“I don’t know what to say. We’ve been playing pretty well this year, and then to do this,” he said. “I’m upset, but we’ve got to come back tomorrow to play. It will be interesting to see how they bounce back tomorrow.”
Frakes struck again in the third. After Aidan Clay singled with two out, Frakes hammered a triple to the right-center alley for a 7-0 lead.
The senior second baseman also walked during a three-run fourth and added an RBI single during the four-run fifth as the Arabians closed out the Tigers early.
“There’s a lot to like about Caleb right now and where his approach is at the plate,” Vosburgh said. “All of his hits have been to the right side. He’s seeing the ball well and going with it.”
On the mound, Jordan left after allowing just one hit and three walks over four innings while striking out seven. Senior Jackson Garner — one of the pitchers returning from an injury — threw a scoreless fifth with a strikeout to wrap things up.
PH pitchers yielded just two singles — to Cole Morris in the second and Collin Johns in the fifth. Arabians pitchers have allowed just one total run in their three Muller wins this week.
“It’s been nice to see our guys rebound this week,” Vosburgh said. “The biggest difference in the first two weeks to now is that we are throwing strikes.”
The Tigers will face Anderson in the third-place game Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., and Closser expects a better performance.
“Maybe we weren’t ready to play,” he said. “I guarantee tomorrow we’ll be ready.”