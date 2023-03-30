PENDLETON — An elite eight team last June, some speculated a regression for the Pendleton Heights softball team this season after the graduation of more than 130 RBI and 26 home runs.
Not so much.
Senior ace Eliza Findlay kept red-hot Westfield at bay through 4 2/3 innings for the win, and senior Bo Shelton and junior Katelin Goodwin drove in seven runs combined on one swing each to power the Arabians to a lopsided 11-6 season-opening victory Thursday.
“It’s just really special. This team is really special to me, especially after last year with everything we went through,” Findlay said. “I’m just really excited to get it going. These girls, they’re energy is fantastic, and I love being here.”
Findlay limited the Shamrocks (3-1) to two hits through the first two innings and eight overall before exiting in the top of the fifth with Pendleton Heights up 6-4.
She struck out and walked three, while the Arabians’ defense and powerful bats supported their starter.
“Last year, we beat Center Grove, Mount Vernon, all the people who have beat us before, and I think that it’s going to be special again this year,” Findlay said.
Even without seniors Sydney Clark and Lillian Coffel, who were out for the opener, the Arabians' defense kept the Shamrocks off the board.
A slick fielder’s choice putout at home plate by frosh third baseman Avry Miller to get the lead runner on a failed sacrifice bunt with one out held the Shamrocks scoreless in the top of the second.
Findlay escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third by inducing a pair of line drives to leave all three runners stranded. Westfield left 11 runners on base. Prior to Thursday, the Shamrocks had plated 43 runs with 11 home runs.
“I thought she did a really good job. They came in with (11) home runs before the game, scoring a bunch of runs, and I thought we made a couple of mistakes that they scored some runs on, but Eliza did well,” PH head coach Rob Davis said.
Westfield’s first run came off an RBI single by Margaret Roh in the top of the fourth. The Shamrocks scored three more in the fifth with a five-hit frame and an RBI single by Avery Banas and a two-run double by Samantha Breaux with two outs.
The Arabians (1-0) answered in the fifth behind a three-run home run by Goodwin, who finished 2-for-4. Goodwin’s bomb cleared the wall with two outs, as PH sent 10 hitters to the box and collected four hits and two walks.
Pendleton Heights’ first run scored on a throw during Goodwin’s one-out double, which allowed Kiah Hubble to advance. Hubble went 2-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI double in the fifth.
Findlay drove in the Arabians’ second run with an RBI single and two outs in the bottom of the third to make it 2-0.
“That was my first varsity hit,” Findlay said. “I hit one time last year.”
Westfield made it 2-1 after the top half of the fourth, but Shelton created some space with a grand slam with two outs. She went 1-for-2.
“My previous at-bat was a strikeout, so I just went up there trying to get a base hit, and it just happened,” Shelton said. “I don’t know. It was a perfect pitch, and I got the bat squared on it.”
The Arabians logged 13 hits and had at least one hit every frame but the second. Gloria Richardson went 1-for-4, Findlay was 2-for-4, Miller finished 1-for-3 and both Grace Fisher and Morgan Humble each had a hit.
Alana Smith hit 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI single out of the nine hole.
“We have a lot of good hitters that are strong, and I believe we can all do that,” Shelton said. “We all can hit home runs. People might think we’re not going to be as good this year because we lost a lot of power players from last year, but what we showed today, I think we can go out the rest of this season and keep proving people wrong.
“I hope that’s what we do.”
Shelby Messer closed out the game for the Arabians, going 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two runs allowed via a two-run home run by Grace Fanelli in the top of the sixth with two outs.
“Shelby made one bad pitch that was probably my fault on a 1-2 count, bringing it inside when I should have kept it outside still,” Davis said. “But we’re going to get better and learn from this.”
The mistakes did minimal damage as three Westfield errors offset its 13 hits to give PH the momentum it needed to win.
“I got Bo. I got Katelin Goodwin. Both hit home runs tonight, and I got Eliza back. I got Syd Clark, who played some time for me. I have Lilly Coffel. I have Kiah, who I think is an all-state candidate, in my opinion,” Davis said. “I’ve got the leadership. I just have to see how it’s going to work.”