ANDERSON — Two of the deepest golf teams in the area took advantage of clear — albeit chilly — weather Wednesday afternoon at Meadowbrook Golf Course in a miniaturized Madison County championship tournament preview between the reigning champions from Pendleton Heights and the challengers to the throne from Frankton.
“It definitely takes a toll on (the players),” PH coach Hunter Cook said of the recent weather. “They have to stay in it and play shot by shot. That’s the biggest thing with this weather.”
“They have a great team,” Frankton coach Jeff Bates said of PH. “This is one of the first years that I’m happy to be as deep as we are. It’s exciting to have that many kids competing and chasing for those five spots.”
On this day, the Arabians’ depth was a little stronger than that of the Eagles.
Vance Jarvis — playing out of PH’s No. 5 position — bounced back from a mid-round double-bogey to bury a putt for eagle on his way to a 1-under round of 34 to lead the Arabians to a 145-164 win over Frankton.
The four best PH scores were in the 30s as the team score was a season best.
“That should be a ballpark area as to where we need to be a little more competitive to get out of sectional,” Cook said.
Opening on the eighth hole, Jarvis’ round started on a sour note with a bogey before three straight pars. He then birdied the par-4 fourth and the par-5 fifth consecutively to get in red numbers.
But a double-bogey on the par-4 fourth seemed to short-circuit the round before he stepped to the tee box on the 278-yard, par-4 seventh hole.
There are not many better ways to wrap up a round.
“My last few drives were pretty good, then on that last hole I drove the green and made the putt for eagle,” Jarvis said. “I doubled the hole before that then eagled, so that was pretty interesting.”
With the medalist position wrapped up from the No. 5 slot, Jarvis and the Arabians head into their Madison County title defense with a high level of confidence.
“It gives us great confidence that our No. 5 can come out and shoot a 34 and that we’re all in the 30s,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about shooting your best every day. You can always count on your teammates.”
Cohen Gray was next best with a 36 while defending county medalist Sam Denny added a 37 and freshman Hayden Fox came in with a 38 to round out the scoring.
Christian Knauer finished at 39 to lead the way for Frankton, and his round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 third hole.
“Christian has been playing extremely well. He’s had some good rounds already this year,” Bates said. “He’s probably been the most consistent that we’ve had this season.”
Jett Hiatt was the next scoring Eagle with a round of 41 while Liam Baker and Jace Scott each carded 42s for Frankton.
Both teams feel they are playing well heading into Saturday’s Madison County tournament, held this year at the Elwood Golf Links. A much longer course than Meadowbrook, the Arabians plan to play a practice round at Elwood while the Eagles will look to bounce back at Arbor Trace in a three-team meet with Central Indiana Conference rival Oak Hill on Thursday.
“With us, Lapel and Alexandria, I think all three of those schools could at any time have a breakout,” Bates said. “You never know what could happen. All three of us have been playing really good.”
While the Arabians are considered to be the favorite to repeat, Alexandria, Frankton and Lapel could challenge for that title this weekend.
“It could be a very interesting day,” Cook said. “I know the back-nine there is four to six shots harder, so we’re really going to have to focus on that back-nine Saturday, really grind it out and hopefully bring back that championship.”
Play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.