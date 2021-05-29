Hunter Eikenberry gave Pendleton Heights the lead for good, and Jadon Donati slammed the door shut Saturday during a 6-2 win against rival Anderson in the Sectional 9 semifinals at Bill Stoudt Field.
It was a classic postseason contest, with the finer details making a big difference.
What proved to be the Arabians’ game-winning rally began without a hit. Caleb Frakes reached on an error, and Maverik Mollenkopf walked with one out in the top of the fourth inning. Both players advanced on stolen bases, and Eikenberry drove a 2-0 pitch into right field for a single that scored Frakes and broke a 2-2 tie.
“It felt pretty good,” Eikenberry said. “It put us up one run and just knowing that we’re more comfortable now because we have a lead to go out there and let our pitcher do what he needed to do, it made it a whole lot easier.”
Keegan McClure turned in a clutch performance on the mound, scattering six hits over seven innings. His roughest patch came in the bottom of the third, when the Indians (18-14) tied the game and threatened for much more.
James Weaver drew a walk to open the frame, but his courtesy runner was picked off. D.J. Howells followed with a single, and Jacob Lee doubled him home to cut Anderson’s deficit to 2-1. Tristen Brooks singled to put runners on the corners, and Isaiah Allen executed a suicide squeeze bunt with Lee coming home to tie the score.
A Linkin Talley single loaded the bases with one out, and the Tribe appeared poised to take control of the game. But a hard grounder to shortstop Evan MacMillan became a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.
“We had them on the ropes there in the third with the bases loaded, and we let them out of it,” Anderson coach Adrian Heim said. “That’s kind of been the M.O. for us all year. But give them credit. They come to play. They executed some things.”
Brooks took a hard-luck loss on the mound. He surrendered just four hits and two earned runs over six innings but left with a 4-2 deficit.
Arturo Casas started the game’s first rally with a one-out double in the top of the third. Mitchell Cobb executed a perfect drag bunt to put runners on the corners, and Ryan Graham singled home the first run. MacMillan’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0.
After the Indians’ rally and Eikenberry’s RBI single, Pendleton Heights (16-15) added an insurance run in the sixth. A pair of errors and a walk loaded the bases with one out, and Casas drew a five-pitch walk to make it 4-2.
“We’re always full of energy,” Eikenberry said. “We have the nine players out there playing full of energy, and even the people on the bench still keep us up when something doesn’t go our way. So you just always love playing the game because of that.”
Anderson put runners on the corners with two outs after a pair of walks in the fifth and had runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh but couldn’t drive any more runs home.
After the big third inning, the Indians got just two more hits – singles by Kairo Parks in the sixth and Brooks in the seventh. McClure finished with six strikeouts, with four walks and a hit batter.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Heim said. “We didn’t get the big hit when we needed to. Same old story, but we’ll be back. We’re young.”
Pendleton Heights had a chance to extend its lead further in the sixth, but left fielder Talley completed an unconventional double play by catching a fly ball in left field and throwing a runner out at the plate to end the frame.
The Arabians put the game away anyway in the top of seventh with a rally off Talley in relief. Graham got it started by reaching on a third strike that bounced away from the catcher. MacMillan drew a walk, and Cameron Harris bunted both runners over. Donati followed with a sharp double to left field that put the game out of reach.
Pendleton Heights – which was 8-13 after a loss against New Palestine on May 11 – will now face Mount Vernon on Monday for a sectional championship.
It’s a prime example of an inexperienced team improving throughout the season and playing its best baseball when it matters most.
“I knew it would be a little struggle at first because everybody’s trying to get used to it,” Eikenberry said. “Our team is basically brand new to varsity because I think there’s only, like, probably two returning players. So we had to get used to it at first, but now it’s showing that we’re ready and going to the sectional championship now.”
