LAPEL -- Pendleton Heights senior Mikala Ross recorded 16 kills, including a spike on match point, to seal Tuesday’s 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10 barnburner of a volleyball match over Lapel.
Pendleton Heights coach Blair Barksdale told the Arabians to relax, stay calm and play their style with confidence before taking the floor for the winner-take-all fifth set. Last week, Pendleton dropped a pair of five-set matches to Westfield and Noblesville, and Barksdale admitted the Arabians (6-5) needed to emerge victorious Tuesday to gain faith after battling through their third five-set match in the last four contests.
A pair of Pendleton Heights sophomores, Maggie Lukens and Carmen Horn, switched positions from middle to outside hitter earlier in the season, and Barksdale believes the change helped the Arabians get more touches to slow the movement of the volleyball on the defensive end and create a more fluent transition to attack.
The Arabians struck first and set up senior middle hitter Annie Canada for a kill. Lapel’s libero Tatum Harper dove for a dig and scored to even the first set at 3-3. Pendleton Heights junior Kaycie Warfel responded with consecutive kills on tips. Laniah Wills retaliated for Lapel with a kill, and senior Maryn Landis followed up with a tip to tie the back-and-forth matchup at 8-8.
Pendleton Heights began to commit unforced errors on four straight rallies as Lapel senior Elizabeth Stern served consecutive aces to give the Bulldogs (6-2) a commanding 14-8 lead. Wills recorded consecutive blocks early in the first set and secured the victory with her third block on match point to give Lapel a 25-20 win. The loss marked the first set Pendleton Heights has dropped to a Madison County rival since 2018.
Lapel pounced on the early momentum and took a 4-0 lead to begin the second set. Pendleton Heights stormed back post-haste as Canada delivered a kill to even the set at 8-8. Warfel was set up to earn a kill and give the Arabians their first lead to regain the momentum. Lapel retaliated with consecutive kills from Myleigh Carpenter, and then Harper followed with an ace to cut the deficit to 15-14. A series of controversial calls by the line judges led to a timeout called by Lapel as the pressure began to mount on the Bulldogs.
“I think we did amazing,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. “I think we kind of found that mental fortitude, and I think we pushed through some tough calls and some different things, but I think, overall, we pushed back and showed ourselves a little bit.”
Canada earned a block on a spike attempt out of the timeout to extend the Arabians' lead to 23-18. Another unforced error became costly as Lapel hit the volleyball into the net on match point to give the Arabians a 25-20 win in the second set.
“I thought we did a good job slowing down some of their attackers,” Barksdale said. “Annie is mixing her shots up and is able to do a little bit more when she has got a bigger blocker in front of her.”
With the third set tied at 7-7, the Arabians strategized to feed Ross, who spiked three consecutive kills into the Bulldogs' court. Horn and Canada rejected Lapel’s attackers on blocks and finished with four blocks each in the win. Warfel stepped up with four kills in a row during the third set.
With the set tied at 20-20, Pendleton Heights libero Tessa Hannon scored consecutive points with a kill and a dig. Hannon dove on the hardwood to dig a spike that was inches from hitting the floor and was set up to tip the ball over and force another timeout from Lapel. Canada later delivered consecutive kills and finished the set by serving an ace to give the Arabians a 25-21 win and a 2-1 set lead.
With all momentum swinging like a pendulum, more miscues and unforced errors began to take a toll on the Arabians as players tumbled into each other twice in the same rally, only to hit the ball out of bounds and give up an early lead. Lapel stormed back as seniors Landis, Stern and Lauren Paska earned three kills each to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-21 fourth set win and force a fifth set to 15. Paska and Stern earned 11 kills each in Tuesday’s defeat.
“Liz Stern is our cheerleader on and off the court,” Eppert said. “I thought she did amazing keeping everybody up, keeping everybody engaged.”
Ross opened the fifth set showcasing her instincts and delivered a pair of kills to give the Arabians a 2-0 lead. After an unforced error from Lapel made the deficit worse, Wills stopped the bleeding with a kill to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. Ross responded with another kill and then set up Horn for consecutive kills to extend the lead to 7-3 and force Lapel to call its last timeout. Barksdale knows when she can put the ball in the hands of Ross at the service line, the Arabians can go on a scoring run.
“Mikayla on the outside, she is just a terminal attacker,” Barksdale said. “When we are in trouble, the team has the confidence in her to put the ball away.”
Warfel came out of the timeout and scored on a tip and a spike as the Arabians seized the momentum and took a commanding 10-4 lead. Lapel crumbled under pressure with several unforced errors and struggled to return the serves late in the match. On match point, Ross was set up and rose to spike the volleyball and deliver her 16th kill to seal the road win for Pendleton Heights.
Eppert discussed playing through adversity to the team in the post-match huddle on Lapel’s adjacent basketball court. Lapel aims to bounce back in a home game against Tipton (2-3) on Wednesday, while Pendleton Heights hosts Yorktown (9-2) in a Hoosier Heritage Conference matchup Thursday.