NOBLESVILLE – The streak was in jeopardy, but the Class 4A No. 8 Pendleton Heights Arabians never lost faith.
Down 7-0 after two innings, the Arabians charged back to take an 11-9 lead late Thursday night at 4A Noblesville before facing an 11-all tie at the end of regulation.
In the final frame, they finally put the feisty host Millers away with a pair of clutch RBI singles in the top of the seventh to win their ninth straight game, 13-11 in seven innings.
“No. We didn’t give up, and that’s what I told the girls. When we were down 7-0, I said, ‘Show me what you got. See if you can fight.’ And they came out and they fought. They took pitches and walked. We had 12 walks, so that means we were paying attention to what we needed to do,” Pendleton Heights coach Rob Davis said.
The Arabians (13-3) were staggering at first, trailing 7-0 after the Millers (7-7) plated two runs in the bottom of the first with two outs and tacked on two homer for a five-run second.
A three-run shot by Gabby Fowler (1-for-3) made it 5-0 and chased PH starter Eliza Findlay after 1 1/3 innings, and a solo bomb by Taylor Thompson (2-for-3, three RBI) smacked the scoreboard in left-center field after Shelby Messer entered in relief.
“We didn’t really have an answer for them actually. They hit the ball the entire game and hard at us,” Davis said. “I’m proud of my girls, but they hit the ball, I think, harder than we did tonight.”
The Millers added a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth by Mack Harvey (2-for-3, three RBI) to tie the game, but much like Findlay, who re-entered the game in the fifth inning, the Arabians weren’t done.
“We kind of came off the bus slow, which we’ve had a problem with in these away games, but we seem to get it rolling, and tonight we did. It was a good team effort,” PH catcher Sydney Clark said. “It was definitely a team-effort win.”
The comeback took hold with a three-run top of the third behind an RBI fielder’s choice by Bo Shelton with one out and the bases loaded. Back-to-back RBI singles by Katelin Goodwin (2-for-4, three RBI) and Clark (2-for-4, four RBI) capped a frame that not only erased the Millers’ bid at a no-hitter but also a shutout.
“We didn’t really hit the ball hard. I didn’t think until the latter part of the game. Then we got a couple of key hits,” Davis said. “For the most part, I’m sure they outhit me.”
The Arabians posted nine hits compared to the Millers’ 13, but the former worked for 12 walks while the latter netted three.
Pendleton Heights loaded the bases 10 times, including once in the third, three times in the fourth and six times during a seven-run top of the fifth when the Arabians sent 11 batters to the plate.
“I knew we left a lot of base runners on, and then we finally got some in. They walked some runs in, too,” Davis said. “That always helps.”
Down 9-4 prior to the top of the fifth, the Arabians executed with the bases packed. Kylie Fisher worked a bases-loaded walk for the first run, an error scored the second run, then Goodwin made it 9-8 with a two-out walk.
Clark connected with a go-ahead, three-run double in the final bases-loaded scenario.
“We were all frustrated, popping the ball up and just trying to get a hard hit on the ground,” Clark said. “We were just trying to put the ball hard away. That’s something we’ve been kind of struggling with this year, just trying to hit the ball hard, and we finally started to do that. Everybody was in it. The team energy was high.”
Findlay was in line for the loss initially, then came back in for a potential save in the bottom of the fifth before facing a win-or-lose situation as she finished the remainder of the game.
The Millers got to Findlay in the bottom of the sixth, but the offense came through in the top of the seventh, and the senior pitcher induced three straight putouts to cement the victory.
Findlay pitched 4 1/3 innings with 10 hits allowed, two walks and two strikeouts while allowing eight runs in a back-and-forth slugfest.
“That doesn’t happen very often. We were playing hard and just trying to win a ballgame,” Davis said.
Goodwin and Maddy Petty, who pinch hit, provided the offense in the top of the seventh with RBI singles to right field.
Messer went 2 2/3 innings for the Arabians, allowing three hits, three runs, one walk and striking out one.
Shelton had two RBI without a hit but walked twice. Kiah Hubble (1-for-3), Lily Coffel (1-for-2), Gloria Richardson (1-for-2) and Fisher each had two walks apiece for the Arabians.
“We’ve found a way through every game (this win streak),” Clark said. “I think, we’re really good with that. We have really good team chemistry, and we always find a way to pull it through.”
The Arabians head to 4A No. 10 Hamilton Southeastern Friday in their attempt to extend the streak to 10 consecutive.