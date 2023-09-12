PENDLETON — After suffering six defeats to open the fall campaign, Pendleton Heights survived a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Yorktown.
Despite securing the Arabians’ second consecutive win, Pendleton Heights coach Jonathan McClure was not satisfied with the Arabians (2-6) following the game. They generated 19 shots on goal, compared to just two from the Tigers (4-4-1), but escaped victorious while on their heels late in the match.
A sophomore tandem led to the lone goal as Tori Apo struck a corner kick inside the box and Lyza DeShong scored her fourth goal of the season with a header in the 30th minute. McClure mentioned DeShong is a big threat to the offense but would like to see quicker ball movement to create and take advantage of scoring opportunities.
“She found her run beautifully there at the back slot, and Tori dropped in a fantastic ball,” McClure said. “Nice finish.”
Apo nearly extended the Arabians’ lead in the 35th minute, but her missile from 30 yards out ricocheted off the left post. Pendleton Heights controlled the time of possession in the first half and did not allow a single shot on goal.
“You have got to find the back of the net,” McClure said. “You keep any opponent into a game until the very end, anything can happen. Eleven shots in the first half, four corner kicks, we have got to be better at putting a game on ice.”
McClure felt the Arabians lost depth and became too comfortable with the lead as the Tigers began to create late scramble opportunities.
“Our touches have been letting us down to an immense degree,” McClure said.” A lot of opportunities went by the wayside in the first half in particular despite the 11 shots and four corner kicks because of our touches and playing into white instead of playing into space.”
Pendleton Heights sophomore Ella Brindley collided with Yorktown’s goalkeeper in the 70th minute, which led to a penalty kick. McClure became irascible as none of his players on the pitch stepped up to take the shot, which put immense pressure on Imari Francis, whose ensuing shot attempt bounced off the crossbar.
“You want to put pressure on the kid who just got shelled by their keeper right,” McClure asked rhetorically? “Who is rattled emotionally, physically, catching her breath and that is the kid you want to put on the line? We don’t have someone who can step up from 12 yards, who wants to just go win a game. That is an issue, and that is the difference right now.”
Pendleton Heights sophomore Olivia Hart denied Yorktown’s best scoring opportunity with a block inside the box and later made a sliding tackle to regain possession for the Arabians. Yorktown sophomore Kylie Patton found a clear lane on a breakaway late in the game, but junior goalkeeper Katie Coleman made a clutch save to preserve the shutout.
The Arabians travel Thursday for another HHC matchup against New Castle (1-6-1).