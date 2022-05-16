PENDLETON--With sectional play set to begin in just over a week, Pendleton Heights welcomed 2A contender Eastern Hancock to Legends Field on a cool mid-May evening.
PH coach Rob Davis and his crew knew this wouldn’t be an easy task.
“We knew it was going to be tough, that’s why we put them on the schedule," he said. "They’ve only lost a few games.”
Even after a hard-fought 3-1 win, Davis added. “We still gotta get better.”
The game was a pitcher's duel early as starters Eliza Findlay (PH) and Emily Hodges (EH) needed just a combined 42 pitches to blank the teams through three innings.
But an RBI double from Emma Bolding in the top half of the 4th inning gave EH (15-4-1) the first advantage of the game.
“I thought that was the ball game, but the team was not going away,” Davis said.
In the bottom half of the fourth, the Arabians took the lead for good on a pair of RBI Singles from Katelin Goodwin and Brynn Libler.
Eastern threatened to tie things up in the top of the fifth as Caroline Stapleton tripled with two outs. But Findlay induced Brooklyn Willis to pop out and the potential tying run was stranded.
“We got lucky, she looked right through the stop sign from her coach and got a stand up triple," Davis said. "There were two outs, so we were able to halt her there.”
Infielder Bo Shelton gave the Arabians some insurance by sending a rocket to straight away center field for her eighth homerun of the season.
That was the final run, and Findlay capped off her complete game effort with a 1-2-3 inning to seal the win. Findlay was in control throughout, allowing only 5 hits, while striking out 6 batters. Between her pitching and no errors by the Arabians, defense and pitching equaled a quality win over the Royals.
“The team had a tough week last week, but I feel good going into the postseason,” Davis said.
The 19-5 Arabians have a busy schedule this week, featuring a road game against New Castle on Tuesday and a pair of home games against the 3A top-ranked Yorktown Tigers Thursday before the Arabians close out their regular season Friday against Fishers.
PH opens up sectional play against Richmond next Monday at Legends Field.