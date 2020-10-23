GREENFIELD — Pendleton Heights dominated Greenfield Central in the first round of the Class 4A Sectional 21 on Friday.
After a 30-minute weather delay due to lightning, the wet, stormy, ground battle got underway. The game was never in question after Pendleton forced a turnover on downs on the Cougars’ first drive, and the Arabians took possession of the ball and never looked back.
Senior Evan MacMillan took advantage of the early momentum swing and kept the ball for a 20-yard touchdown run. He led the offensive attack with 119 yards and two touchdowns to give the Arabians control of the game and a 14-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
MacMillan finished with 152 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, and coach Jed Richman talked highly of the senior.
“He brings it everyday is what he brings. He’s an outstanding young man and a pretty good football player as it stands to be,” said Richman. “He did a heck of a job. He’s done a lot of things. He coordinates the special teams and doesn’t leave the field. He’s the holder on PATs and just a jack of all trades tonight”
Due to the weather conditions there wasn’t much of a passing game, but QB Luke Candiano got in on the action with a 35-yard strike to WR Tyler McKinley. RB Luke Bays then got involved before the break and added an 11-yard touchdown rush and the Arabians went to the half with a 28-0 lead.
The second half was much the same offensively for Pendleton as RB Caden McClain added a pair of rushing touchdowns, and the officials went to a running clock.
The defense of the Arabians earned their stripes as they recovered two fumbles, held the Cougars to two turnovers on downs, controlled the line of scrimmage and shut down the rushing attack of Greenfield Central QB Lance McKee. They held the Cougars to 111 total yards, forced them to go 2-for-10 on third down and never allowed them to get comfortable offensively.
After this blowout win, Richman and the Arabians look ahead to No. 1 Mount Vernon next week in the second round, where they look to get revenge.
“We got our hands full,” Richman said. “This is the best team in 4A. We’re going to have to play harder than ever. We’re going to have to not beat ourselves and not give up the big play.”
Richman knows he’s got his work cut out for him but can’t wait to coach these kids another week.
“The thing I think I would have disliked more than losing is not being able to coach these kids another week,” Richman said. “That sounds very selfish, but you develop these relationships and the sand is running out of the hour glass and you only have so much more time. Time was already stolen in the spring and in the summer. It’s an absolute blessing to get another week, and it’s up to us what we do with that.”
