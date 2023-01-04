ANDERSON – Finding a way to win was the mission Wednesday night inside Anderson Prep Academy’s Hangar, and both the Elwood Panthers and the Pendleton Heights Arabians claimed the W.
The Panthers (4-6) survived a tug-of-war matchup with the host Jets, 46-44, and the Arabians won big, 63-39, over the Alexandria Tigers, as both teams advanced to the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament consolation finals.
The Panthers and Arabians (3-8) will play for fifth place on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at The Hangar, while the Tigers (5-6) and the Jets (0-9) will vie for seventh place at 6 p.m.
For the Panthers, the win was a statement of the program’s progression and resilience, after suffering through eight losing seasons since 2013-14. In the past two season’s combined, the Panthers had won a total of three games.
Victory No. 4 on the 2022-23 campaign is the first time they exceeded three wins since 2017-18 when the team went 7-17.
“I liked how the kids battled back, and it was nice for them to win a game like that, a close game,” Elwood coach Ryan Vanskyrock said. “These kids are used to losing, and they’ve lost a lot in their high school careers.”
Elwood senior Hunter Sallee was the catalyst, posting a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds.
The Panthers stormed out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Jets, who had lost 19 straight games, dating back to last season, made it a one possession contest down the stretch and held the lead, 44-43, in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
“I wanted to finish it,” Sallee said. “I wanted to finish it for sure. They played pretty good defense on me, so I just looked for my teammates to hit some open shots.”
The Jets tied the Panthers 2-all in the first quarter and later 26-all in the third, but Sallee put the Panthers up for good with a key layup with 21 seconds left in the fourth.
APA’s Ben Scott gave the Jets their only lead, 44-43, on a steal and a layup with 51 seconds remaining. However, Sallee’s clutch bucket and a free throw by Jackson Blackford provide the necessary cushion.
“That’s huge. We haven’t done that is five years,” Sallee said. “The wins matter, but we were hoping to make a run for the front (in the tournament). But if we can get in the top of the loser’s bracket that would be huge for us.”
Zane Finley led the Jets with 15 points, followed by 10 from Lincoln Fathauer and eight from Scott. Fathauer had six rebounds and Finley grabbed four.
Elwood’s Jayden Reese added six points, and Blackford finished with five.
“It was an ugly win, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. I’m happy for the kids,” Vanskyrock said. “They’re used to playing for the last-place position. Probably no one gives us a shot against these two really good teams (in the other consolation bracket), but that’s why you play. Shock the world,” Vanskyrock said. “We’re going to do our best to go out there and compete and play hard and try to out work out opponents and see what happens.”
The Arabians, a team without a home court, made themselves comfortable at The Hangar, jumping out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
The wire-to-wire win was highlighted by a trio of double-digit scorers for Pendleton Heights. Evan Mozingo paced the Arabians with 21 points behind six 3-pointers. He shot 6 of 8 from deep.
Aaron Cookston had 11 points and three rebounds, while Dontrez Braxton had 11 with three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Isaac Wilson had six points. Josiah Gustin threw down two dunks and finished with six points and three rebounds.
“I thought especially in that first quarter, we did a really good job of moving the ball and working for a great shot. I thought in the second quarter, we went away from that and started turning a little bit more individualistic,” PH head coach Adam Ballard said. “We were trying to take my shot instead of our shot, but in the second half I thought we did a much better job with that.”
The Arabians’ advantage swelled to 28 points by the fourth quarter, but the Tigers kept running with Owen Harpe scoring a game-high 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting. Braxton Pratt had seven points.
The Arabians are looking to put together their first two-game winning streak on Friday night in the consolation finals.
“We still have to do better taking care of the ball and making better decisions with the ball. Seventeen turnovers are still way too many. You’re not going to win too many games that way,” Ballard said. “Going 11 of 18 from the free-throw line. Again, you’re not going to win a ton of games with that kind of percentage at 61 percent. But our kids were tough enough to get a win tonight. I’m proud of them.”