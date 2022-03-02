GREENFIELD – Mount Vernon grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and scored at least 15 second-chance points.
And yet, Pendleton Heights was in this game until the final minute. The Arabians, riding the backs of three seniors who weren’t ready for their careers to end, gave the No. 7 Marauders everything they wanted before falling 86-74 Wednesday night in Class 4A Sectional 9 at Greenfield-Central.
“Offensive rebounds and loose balls really made the difference,” Pendleton Heights coach Adam Ballard said. “So many times we were right there. And an offensive board, loose ball -- they converted for a basket, and we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The loss was a farewell to seniors Jamison Dunham, Luke Candiano and Ethan Ross. Dunham scored 25 points to give him 1,253 in his varsity career, good for a tie for fifth place all-time in Pendleton Heights' school history. Candiano scored a career-high 27 points, and Ross played shut-down defense all night long.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids and how hard they fought,” Ballard said. “It’s really been fun to watch this team grow, as a team and as individuals, but Mount Vernon was just better than us tonight.”
The loss also marks the end of the Dunham era at Pendleton, where the starting lineup has included a Dunham for most of the past 14 seasons. Jamison’s brothers Kellen and Kenton came before him, and all three are in the top 11 all-time in scoring.
“Heck of a career for a kid that’s a really, really gifted scorer,” Ballard said. “He’s been really fun to coach.”
Against Mount Vernon, the Arabians refused to go away when the Marauders made runs and appeared ready to dominate. Three examples:
• It was 35-20 MV in the second quarter after Avery Williams rebounded a missed free throw and hit a 3-pointer. But then Pendleton went on a 16-4 run to make it 39-36 at halftime. Dunham hit two 3s in that stretch, and he was fouled on one of them, converting a four-point play. Candiano also hit a 3, and Josiah Gustin, Aaron Cookston and Brayden Kanitz also scored.
• It was 59-52 MV in the third quarter after Ray Wells rebounded a missed 3, put it back in and was fouled for a three-point play. But then Candiano hit a 3 – his fourth of the game – and the margin stayed within five until the Marauders hit a buzzer-beater to finish the third quarter.
• And in the fourth quarter, when Mount Vernon pushed the advantage to 11 points, Dunham hit a 3 to make it 69-61 and Cookston hit a 3 to make it 71-64.
Candiano’s career-high came on 10-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-5 from 3-point range.
“He made shots that we’ve been hoping he’d make all season,” Ballard said. “That’s what seniors are supposed to do, show up for big games, and they did. You know Ethan Ross didn’t have a ton of points or anything like that, but he guarded his butt off. I love those three guys, and I hate to see them go.”
Dunham was 8-of-17 from the field, making 6 3s with his trademark deep, quick-release and sometimes leaning shots.
“He’s one of those guys that every time the ball leaves his hands you’re kind of surprised if it doesn’t go in,” Ballard said.
The victory was the Marauders’ 14th straight and sends them to Friday’s semifinals.
The loss ends the season for Pendleton, which finished 8-16. The Arabians finished 7-7 after a loss to Anderson in the Madison County tournament on Jan. 3.
“We got off to a really tough start,” Ballard said. “We had some adversity that we battled early on, with injuries and different things like that. If we have Ethan Ross all year, and if we have Brayden Kanitz out there from the beginning, we probably win a couple more games early on.”
And with no juniors on the roster, this year’s sophomores will be expected to step into bigger roles next season. Chief among them will be Gustin and Kanitz, who played regular minutes most of the season.
