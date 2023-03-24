For two years in a row, a pair of boys golfers have advanced to the regional from the area, including Shenandoah’s Jordan Zody twice. Zody has graduated, but the returning talent may be even higher this year than last.
Pendleton Heights brings back the entire roster from last season’s Madison County championship team, including county medalist Sam Denny and regional qualifier Cohen Gray. Even with Zody gone, Shenandoah will be heavily favored to claim its fourth straight Henry County title, and both the Arabians and Raiders have high hopes of claiming regional berths as teams.
Alexandria was the surprise runner-up in Madison County a year ago, and like the Arabians, the Tigers suffered no losses to graduation.
Both Frankton and Lapel also return core members of their competitive squads from last season.
Here is a glance at area boys golf teams ahead of the coming season:
ALEXANDRIA
Coach: Bruce Johnson (7th season); 2022: 10-4, Madison County runner-up; Key Returning Players: Owen Harpe, Isaiah Fye, Colton Eden; Newcomer to Watch: Brady Gast; Potential Breakout: Eden
Outlook: “This is a team that has been together for the past three, four years and has improved every year,” Johnson said. “It will be fun to watch what they can do this year. Our goals will be to win the county and the conference championships. This may be this first year in a long time that we can be ready to do really well in the sectional if we can continue to improve like I think we can.”
ANDERSON
Coach: Joe Nadaline (16th season); 2022: 3-12; Key Returning Players: Graham Kelley, Ethan Krick, Travis Fisher, Tyler Stroufe, Nick Davis; Newcomers to Watch: Chris Greer, Chris Denney; Potential Breakout: Greer
Outlook: "As a team, we just want to improve every day and perform the best we can while representing our school and community in a positive way,” Nadaline said.
DALEVILLE
Coach: Matthew Wilson (2nd season); 2022: 9-10; Key Losses: Josh Broshar, Julius Gerencser, Wesley Livingston; Key Returning Players: Zach Cooper, Gatlin Elliot; Newcomers to Watch: Trevor Swingley; Potential Breakout: Gatlin
Outlook: "This year we are looking to get better every week and try to beat last season’s record,” Wilson said. “We placed last in the conference, and our goal is to be in the top three this year.”
ELWOOD
Coaches: Tom Austin (2nd season), Will Dailey (1st season); Key Loss: Will Retherford; Key Returning Players: Beau Brandon, Zane Henry; Newcomers to Watch: Jayden Reese, Braxton Dailey, Isaac Wright; Potential Breakout: Brandon
Outlook: “(In) 2022 the boys golf team won a third of their matches, and the expectations for this season would be to meet or exceed this goal,” Coach Dailey said. “The most important thing about this group is that they are all great kids and are very coachable.”
FRANKTON
Coach: Jeff Bates (12th season); 2022: 10-7; Key Loss: Zach Young; Key Returning Athletes: Carson Ward, Haiden Eiler, Liam Baker, Jace Scott, Christian Knauer; Newcomers to Watch: Braxton Bargo, Ryder Shepherd; Potential Breakout: Kaden Key, Jett Hiatt, Jonah Ellis, Reid Utterback
Outlook: “This is the deepest team that Frankton has had in recent years,” Bates said. “We have 18 golfers playing varsity and JV. We have a fun group of kids who work hard both on the course and in the classroom.”
LAPEL
Coach: Ryan Jackson; Key Losses: Corbin Renihan, Noah Hudson; Key Returning Players: Jacob Erwin, Grant Humerickhouse, Clayton Baker, Tyler Lutz, Kaden Suchocki, Gavin Hutton; Newcomers to Watch: Cale Paddock, Crawford Douglas, Nathan Hobbs, Bryson Hall, Coen Adler; Potential Breakout: Suchocki
Outlook: “I'm really excited about this season and the foundation we are building for the future,” Jackson said. “This year's team has a lot of talented experience returning along with a large group of talented freshmen. These guys will push each other to be better golfers every day.”
MADISON-GRANT
Coach: David Mooney (1st season)
Outlook: The Argylls struggled to field a full team in 2022.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Coach: Hunter Cook (2nd season); 2022: Madison County champions; Expected to Return: Cohen Gray, Denny, Brady Gray, Ryan Davis, Vance Jarvis
SHENANDOAH
Coach: Thom Zimmer; 2022: 14-2, Henry County and MEC champs; Key loss: Zody; Key returning players: Ryan Craig, Cohen Shores; Newcomer to watch: Chase Morehouse; Potential Breakout: Landon Harter
Outlook: “Our yearly goals remain the same: Win the Henry County and MEC tourneys,” Zimmer said. “Be competitive in every invitational we compete in and represent our school and family to the best of our ability. We'll have a smaller team this year, but big things can come in smaller packages.”