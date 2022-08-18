FAIRMOUNT — On paper, four-time reigning Madison County champion Pendleton Heights faced its sternest test of the season in two-time defending Sectional 39 champion Madison-Grant when the teams met in Fairmount on Thursday evening.
It was an exam the Arabians passed with flying colors, reminding fans despite key graduations, they are still the team to beat in the county.
Ramsey Gary delivered eight aces, and Hannah Grile and Mikala Ross posted nine kills each to lead a balanced offense in a 25-13, 25-8, 25-20 sweep for the Arabians.
Pendleton Heights improved to 3-0 on the season while M-G fell to 1-1.
The Arabians opened the season with convincing wins at Richmond and at home over Anderson. Although they dominated the first two sets, the Argylls pushed PH in the third set, which is what PH coach Blair Barksdale wanted to see, especially with a big week ahead against the likes of Westfield, Noblesville and Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Mount Vernon.
“I think we’re doing a good job of taking care of the ball, serve-receive, our service pressure helps defensively and we’re getting our middles going,” she said. “Today was the first time we were pushed a little bit, and I was proud of when were pushed, we didn’t back down.”
The service of Gary — who will play at Indiana University next year — set the tone early and often for PH.
Leading 3-1, the senior libero served up a 7-0 run to put the Arabians firmly in command and closed out the set with the final three points. She had four aces in the set and started the second set with another ace and a three-point run.
With the lefty on the service line, the Arabians play with more confidence as evidenced by another 3-0 run late in the second which set up set point at 24-7.
“I love when she’s back there. She has such a good serve, and it’s so hard to pass,” Grile said.
With the graduation of Avery Ross — now playing at Notre Dame — and setter Olivia Wright, Pendleton Heights is looking for more balance offensively. With Grile and junior Mikala Ross returning and a couple solid performances from newcomers, it appears to be on its way to achieving that goal.
Junior Tessa Hannon is a six-rotation player and a transfer from Hamilton Southeastern who delivered eight kills and a pair of aces for the Arabians while senior Ava Kate Phillips dished out 30 assists.
Not technically a newcomer, Phillips does take over the responsibility of running the offense for the first time on a full-time basis. Barksdale said both have been solid contributors early on.
“Ava has been a utility player for us in the program,” Barksdale said. “She plays defense. She puts up a good block, and obviously she can run the offense. … Tessa is another Hannah, a six-rotation kid. It’s nice to have that six-rotation kid that you can pull back to serve-receive if another kid is struggling.”
That balance, which includes Annie Canada with five kills and two blocks, makes Pendleton Heights harder to defend. Opponents can not just focus on the one big hitter.
“It’s really cool being able to use everybody in the offense and not just go to one person,” Grile said. “Obviously Avery is super awesome, but it’s cool for everyone to be able to get kills.”
The Argylls took their first lead of the match at 7-6 and built it to three points at 10-7, a third-set start keyed by Alexis Baney. The senior middle hitter struggled early but finished strong with nine kills and a block.
But a Grile kill ended a 4-0 Argylls’ run and Gary’s eighth ace of the night gave the Arabians the lead for good at 12-11 as they went on to close out the match against the team they have beaten in the county finals the last two years.
Madison-Grant will host an invitational Saturday while Pendleton Heights puts its unbeaten record on the line with a trip to Westfield on Monday.