PENDLETON — For the first time since 2017, the Madison County Boys Golf Tournament was reduced to a nine-hole championship event after rain washed out the scheduled 18-hole meet Saturday, and for the first time since 2018, a playoff was not needed to determine the individual champion.
And, as was the case on both of those occasions, the overall champions were wearing Arabian Green.
Sophomore Sam Denny led all players with a 39 — the only sub-40 score for the nine holes — and Pendleton Heights posted five of the top eight scores and took five of the six all-county spots as the Arabians came in with a team score of 163, clear of surprise runner-up Alexandria by 19 strokes to claim the 2022 Boys Madison County golf championship.
First-year PH coach Hunter Cook felt playing a shorter championship round than expected made life a little easier on the players.
“I think it was a little bit less stress on the kids. They knew they just needed to go out and play a good nine holes,” he said. “They played a good nine holes and brought the ‘ship back home to Pendleton. They came out today, and they played their hearts out. I couldn’t ask for much more out of them.
“I couldn’t be more happy,” Cook added. “Winning Madison County on your home course, words can’t really describe it.”
Denny — who lost out on last year’s title in a three-hole playoff -- was one of the first players to finish and watched as other players finished. A handful approached his score but none could get lower.
“I knew if someone was going to beat me, it was going to be from my own team,” Denny said. “So it was going to be a win-win either way.”
Denny was joined on the all-county team by sophomore Cohen Gray and freshman Brady Gray — who each fired a 41 — and freshmen Ryan Davis and Vance Jarvis, who were a stroke behind at 42.
Denny added, while playing on the Arabians home course was an advantage, he and his teammates share a common confidence regardless of the location or the conditions.
“We’re all young. We’re going to be pretty good the next couple years,” Denny said. “We came in, being at home was a big advantage, but I really don’t think we were doubting what we could do.”
Although shut out of the all-county selections via individual tiebreaker, the smile of pride from Alexandria coach Bruce Johnson told the tale. The Tigers were led by 42s from both Owen Harpe and Isaiah Fye — they tied for the fifth-best score but lost out to Davis and Jarvis due to the scores on the final hole — as well as a 47 from Spencer Hiser. Styler Hartwell (51) and Colton Eden (58) completed the scorecard for Johnson’s team that improved upon last year’s fourth-place finish.
“I’m pretty proud of them, I tell you,” Johnson said. “They came -- as a team -- they came in second as a team. They weren’t down about it at all. It didn’t bother them a bit.”
After two years on top, Lapel finished in third place with a team score of 183 and was led by Jacob Erwin’s round of 43. Kaden Suchocki (44), Clayton Baker (47) and Corbin Renihan, and Grant Humerickhouse (49 each) rounded out the Bulldogs' effort.
After three straight third-place finishes, Frankton tied with Lapel but was awarded fourth place via tiebreaker. The Eagles were led by Liam Baker and Jace Scott, who each shot a 44, Christian Knauer’s 46, Zach Young’s 49 and Carson Ward’s 53.
Elwood’s Will Retherford crashed the Pendleton Heights all-county party with his runner-up finish of 40, leading the Panthers (193) to a fifth-place finish. Jace Jarrett fired a 44 for Elwood, followed by Beau Brandon’s 50, Zane Henry’s 51 and a 58 from Sammy Todd.
Retherford, whose round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole, just missed tying Denny and forcing a third straight county playoff when his birdie attempt on the ninth and final hole just missed.
“It’s bittersweet, missing a 2-footer on nine to tie for a playoff, but considering how I’ve played in county before, I’m honored,” Retherford said. “It’s awesome. It’s kind of full circle.”
Anderson was next with a team score of 213 and was led by Graham Kelley’s 49. Luke Bush (53), Ethan Krick (55) and Dalton Greer (56) completed the Tribe scoring with Andrew Dietz rounding out the roster with a 61.
Madison-Grant had just two players for an incomplete score. The Argylls were led by Jacob Moore with a 55 and a 57 from Brady Shields.