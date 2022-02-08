PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights girls swim team received both good news and bad news Tuesday afternoon.
High hopes Monday evening became reality as the Arabians' 400-yard freestyle relay team was added to the field for this weekend’s state finals.
Seniors Jaima Link and Grace McKinney, junior Sophie Kaster and sophomore Mallory Gentry placed third at the Hamilton Southeastern sectional finals Monday, where only the champion or teams who make the state standard time qualify. Based on their time of 3:42.41, the Arabians quartet was one of a handful of teams was added to the state finals field.
The same foursome nearly doubled as qualifiers but came up just .07 of a second short of advancing in the 200-yard freestyle despite slashing five seconds off their sectional preliminary time.
PH will be seeded 27th among the 32 relay teams at the state meet, which will be at the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis. The preliminaries will be held Friday at 6 p.m., with the consolation and championship events to contested Saturday at 1 p.m.
Link, McKinney and Gentry are returning to the state meet after qualifying last year as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay that placed 27th. Kaster will make her state finals debut.
