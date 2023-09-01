PENDLETON – Shutout, shutout and shutout.
Pendleton Heights’ defense has come up with stop after stop in three games this year. Sacks, big hits at the line of scrimmage, key stops on third and fourth downs and interceptions in the end zone.
In the season’s third game, the Arabians frustrated visiting New Castle all night, leading to a 40-0 victory in the Hoosier Heritage Conference opener for both teams.
The Arabians are 3-0 for the third time in the past four seasons, and in victories over Lebanon, Anderson and New Castle, PH has not given up a point.
“They play together,” Pendleton coach Jed Richman said of his defense. “They bend but don’t break. They are just relentless. You see guys like Nolan Souders, guys making picks and guys getting sacks. But there are so many things inside that are done unselfishly. Guys like (Eli) Libler and (Garrett) Pederson and Bryant Davis.”
Souders -- who took an interception 53 yards for a defensive touchdown -- noted success starts with the senior nucleus of the defense.
“We’ve got a great defense, and it’s a lot of seniors,” he said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time, and we have great team chemistry.”
Dresden Roberts -- part of the defensive front that spent so much time in the New Castle backfield -- echoed that.
“We’ve played together for all these years. We get each other. We all do our jobs at our positions, and it all just works so well together,” Roberts said.
The Arabian defense intercepted four New Castle passes. Souders had two, including the one he turned in to a pick-6, and Clint Miller had one late in the game in the Trojan end zone when they were threatening to put late points on the board.
“I feel like we’ve stopped the run pretty well, but our safeties and corners, they’ve been amazing,” senior Nick Trout said. “Deep ball, short ball, getting interceptions and tackling the short routes, too.”
The offense was erratic, slowed at times by an inability to hang onto the football. But they took the lead on the game’s first possession and never looked back.
In that drive, Isaac Wilson played like a senior. He converted a third-and-9 with a pass to Nate Derolf, rushed for a first down on fourth-and-1 and hit Caden Sims with a floater to the corner of the end zone on third-and-goal from the 1.
In the second quarter, Wilson directed a ground assault, rushing for 22 yards on three carries and handing off to Trout for a 15-yard gain and to Roberts for a 21-yard gain. Kicker Dominic Apo -- who made two field goals and four PATs on the night -- finished that drive with a 23-yard field goal.
The Arabians got rushing touchdowns from Keaton Jones and Wilson, in addition to receiving touchdowns from Sims and Derolf.
Wilson finished with 52 rushing yards and 71 passing yards. Jones finished with 33 yards rushing, Surface 30 and Roberts 29, as Richman utilized multiple weapons. The struggles holding onto the ball will be a point of emphasis moving forward.
“We gotta stop giving the ball away,” Richman said. “That was ridiculous, and I’m frustrated about that. And we’ve got to control our composure.”
Perhaps most encouraging for the Arabians is they know they can play better than this, and they will have an opportunity to show that against the best the HHC has to offer in the coming weeks.
“We’re 3-0 with a 40-0 win, and I feel like we aren’t even close to our potential,” Richman said. “And the kids know it. They’re hungry, and they just gotta keep being humble and coachable.”