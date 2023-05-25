NEW PALESTINE—Pendleton Heights had lost 7 straight softball games to New Palestine—including an 11-2 rout earlier this season—and hadn’t defeated the Dragons since 2015.
Shelby Messer and the Arabians did not seem to care much about those numbers Thursday evening.
The Arabians junior scattered 10 hits and kept the high-powered NP offense to well below its scoring average and classmate Katelin Goodwin blasted a 3-run go-ahead home run as Pendleton Heights reversed its early loss and powered to the Sectional 9 championship with a 5-3 win over the Dragons.
It was the second straight title for the Arabians and the 20th in the history of the program.
And achieving that milestone on the home field of the Dragons—who have won 14 titles themselves—made for a special moment for Arabians coach Rob Davis.
“They’re all special, but to do it here against the opponent we had tonight, that’s really special,” he said. “We’ve struggled against them since 2015 now, but I felt confident coming in and felt we had a good shot at it.”
Messer, one of two aces that Davis has at his disposal, got the ball Thursday after not pitching against the Dragons in the first meeting. While she faced baserunners in every inning but one, she made big pitches when she needed to and the strong defense of the Arabians did the rest.
Ten of the 21 outs she recorded were by pop-outs and 9 of those ten were of the routine variety. The lone exception came in the fourth when Kylie Fisher made a diving catch in short center field and doubled a runner of first base to end the inning.
“The last time we played, they hit really good outside,” she said. “So Eliza (Findlay) and I talked about it and she said to pitch them inside. It’s definitely a pitching duo and she helps me out a lot.”
She walked none and four of her 5 strikeouts came consecutively in the first and second inning, but that fifth came a big moment in the sixth.
Just after the Arabians had grabbed the lead, the Dragons plated one run and had the tying run at third with just one out. But, under the pressure of the moment, Messer struck out Katie Hirschy looking before inducing an inning ending ground out to end the threat.
“I tried to block (the hitters) out of my mind when I’m pitching,” she said. “Outside of the field is definitely not on my mind at all.”
After yielding a run in the first on a 2-out single by Sydney Oliver, Messer settled in and kept the Dragons off the board until an unearned run on a pair of errors scored in the fifth.
In between, the PH bats went to work.
The Arabians had bases loaded with 2 out in the second, but pinch hitter Eliza Findlay’s line drive was speared at second to end the inning.
That was the last time PH would not cash in.
With 2 out in the third, senior Bo Shelton collected the team’s first hit against NP starter Courtney Study, a long home run that bounced off the top of the scoreboard in left center to tie the game at 1-1.
After the Dragons took the lead in the fifth, Avry Miller led off the bottom of the frame with a single to left and was sacrificed to third. She was then caught off second on a grounder by Lillian Coffel for the second out, which seemed to short-circuit the threat.
But Shelton reached on an infield single and Katelin Goodwin followed with an opposite field 3-run home run, the 10th of the season for the University of Dayton commit, and PH (23-5-1) suddenly had their first lead of the night at 4-2.
“I was 2-0 (in the count) and I had (walked) twice already and I was just looking for my pitch to hit,” Goodwin said. “I knew I was going to get something pretty good, and I just let it get in deep.”
After the Dragons pulled within one in the sixth—and with the top of their order coming up in the seventh—the Arabians needed an insurance run, and defensive standout Gloria Richardson made the play with the bat.
Fisher led off with a ringing double off the fence in left and was sacrificed to third by Kelsey Day. Richardson then launched a 1-2 pitch into the right field corner for the RBI double and some much-needed cushion for Messer.
“I was down in the count and I just kept fouling off pitches because I knew I wasn’t going to let them strike me out,” Richardson said. “I just knew I had to get it to the outfield on the right side and she would score.”
“I had been telling her all week, they’re living outside, they’re living outside,” Davis said. “And that’s the kind of hitter she is and she got the barrel on the ball.”
With one out in the seventh, Aglaia Rudd and Allie Blum singled to left, but Messer induced the next two hitters into routine pops to Fisher in center to end it.
The Arabians will await the winner of Sectional 10 at North Central and won’t know their next opponent until after Friday’s title game. PH will be the host of Tuesday’s regional game, regardless of the opponent.