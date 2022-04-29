PENDLETON — There is no such thing as a routine play, as a Hamilton Southeastern softball outfielder painfully learned Friday night at Pendleton Heights’ Legends Field.
Had a fly ball by Hailee Brunnemer not escaped from the glove of Royals’ right fielder Paige Gould, the Arabians’ charge from a 6-0 deficit would have come to a halt and Khloee Gregory wouldn’t have drove in her team’s seventh — and winning — run.
Capping off an improbable display of fight at death’s doorstep, Gregory’s bases-loaded drive to deep left field put Class 4A seventh-ranked PH over the top, after it fell six runs behind through 1 1/2 innings.
All three Arabians that filled the bags for Gregory reached with two strikes on them, and Gregory’s hit brought Brunnemer and courtesy runner Gloria Richardson home.
“My goal was to, at least get a run in to be tied, and I ended up hitting it out to the fence and two runs scored,” Gregory said. “I’m just so proud of my team. We fought the whole game and we came back and won it,”
PH (14-3) spotted HSE (7-9) three runs and four hits in each of the first two innings, off Eliza Findlay in the first and Shelby Messer the next frame.
Findlay, who pitched a complete game in a 4-1 win over Noblesville the day before, returned to the circle in the third and finished up. The junior right-hander scattered six hits from there, but her teammates came up big and saved her further damage.
In the HSE fifth with the bases loaded, third baseman Brynn Libler dove and caught a line drive by Jenna Chase that otherwise would have scored two or more, and on that play she narrowly missed doubling up a runner off third.
Brunnemer in the sixth made a similar acrobatic grab of a fly ball in center, and the Royals ended up leaving two runners aboard.
The Arabians began to pick themselves off the ground in the second, when Bo Shelton connected for her seventh home run of the season, a shot to left that also brought Gregory home.
Two innings later, Sydney Clark came on to hit for Katelin Goodwin, and that move paid off with a drive over the shortstop that became a double and another run scored by Gregory.
DeRolf led off the sixth with a single and Ryan followed with a long RBI double, and after fly-outs to center by Gregory and Shelton, Clark again came up with a double, this barely dropping fair along the left-field line and making it 6-4.
“That’s what I told (Clark), she came in and changed the game,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “She did a great job when she came in, but I expect anybody in that situation to do that on this team. She executed, and that made me look good.”
After the dropped pop-up that put Brunnemer aboard, DeRolf singled to center and Ryan ended up walking as a result of an illegal pitch after being down 0-2 in the count, and Gregory was now up.
Gregory belted HSE starter Sage Ladig’s 0-1 pitch well out of left fielder Emma Vance’s reached, and Brunnemer and Richardson stormed home, the latter to a mob of delirious teammates.
“We just battled,” Davis said. “We got down, we kept fighting, we kept fighting, and we got a break. Good teams make the other team pay on a break, and they should have caught the ball and the game’s over.”
The Arabians, who came in averaging just under 12 hits a game, ended with eight and had just three in the first four innings. Davis said the team was prone to hitting balls at HSE fielders, but it had much more success late in the game.
PH hosts Connersville on Tuesday.