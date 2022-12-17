ANDERSON — In the Madison County Wrestling Tournament, the Pendleton Heights Arabians have historically been the dominant team.
Saturday morning at Anderson High School, they dominated in the present as well.
The Arabians took home championships in half of the events, were just short of a program-record for event finalists, boasted the meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestler and easily cleared the field for their ninth straight team championship and 31st overall in the 52-year history of the event.
Pendleton Heights finished with 250 points to outdistance runner-up Madison-Grant’s 186 and third-place Frankton with 184. Anderson followed with 159, then it was Alexandria with 158, Lapel with 107 and Elwood had 95 points.
In addition to the past, the future looks bright for the Arabians as they won this title with no seniors on board.
“It’s exciting to think that there are no seniors on the team and we’ll have everybody back next year,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “It was a good day for us.”
The Arabians entered the meet with two defending champs and a third previous champion, and all three stood atop the podium once again -- including the meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, undefeated junior Jack Todd.
Todd — who sat out a year ago due to COVID protocols — made quick work of his 145-pound opponents Saturday with first-period falls. He needed just 1:14 to pin Alexandria’s Jason Keeley in the final.
“I didn’t get to wrestle here last year with being quarantined, and I won it my freshman year, but it’s always nice to come home with a little more hardware than anyone else,” Todd said. “I wanted that award, and I knew there were other good wrestlers here like Isaiah (Fye) and Hunter (Branham).”
PH’s two defending champs moved up in weight this year but also posted wins by fall in the finals. Up from 113 pounds, Elijah Wolf (16-3) won all three matches with first-period pins, putting away M-G freshman Tripp Haisley in 59 seconds in the final while Jaylen Covington (17-2) — last year’s 138-pound champ — needed 3:14 total to pin Frankton’s Riley Inglis in the second period.
Wolf is a sophomore and like Todd, Covington is a junior for PH, who also notched finals wins from sophomores Max Bowers (13-5) at 126, Alex Heineman (9-8) at 132 and Jameson Walford (15-3) at 170 and junior Chris Crank (14-3) at 160 pounds.
“I feel like we’re pretty on pace. We wanted to be tough physically and grind a little bit,” Cloud said. “I feel like we’re in pretty good condition. We wrestle hard in practice.”
PH also had runners-up in sophomore Garret Pederson at 182 and junior Eli Libler at 220 pounds.
The Argylls put three wrestlers in the finals and left with one championship. That was won by sophomore 182-pounder Boston Caudell, who pinned Pederson in 1:19 to improve to 10-1 on the year. He won all three matches by first-period falls. Haisley and 195-pounder Braiden Ross were M-G’s runners-up.
Third-place Frankton was the only team besides PH to claim multiple county champions with three, including two by decision in overtime.
At 138 pounds, Thaiden Alexander (16-5) overcame an early four-point deficit, rallied to tie the match with seconds to spare in the third and scored a takedown in overtime to defeat Anderson’s Lorenzo Moreno by a 12-10 decision.
At 220 pounds, Garek Ellis (10-3) avoided a Libler comeback and posted a 9-7 overtime win for the Eagles.
There was no such drama for Frankton’s Branham. The 2022 state finalist 285-pounder remained unbeaten (21-0) with a 3-0 decision in the final over Anderson’s Rahaki Cooley.
Alexandria senior Fye (14-0) won his third championship in four years — failing only as a junior when he wrestled up a class. He defeated Elwood’s Kaleb Colwell by fall at 1:23 of the first period of the final.
Although pleased with the accomplishment, he still has his eyes on his ultimate prize, which is advancing to the state finals.
“It’s cool, but I’m just here for the end goal,” Fye said. “This is just the process to get there.”
Elwood freshman Kayden Simpson (10-4) opened the final round by claiming the 106-pound title when Alexandria’s Cade Reynolds could not continue after suffering a knee injury just seconds into the final.
Another undefeated wrestler remained that way as Anderson 195-pounder Clayton “Cowboy” Stephens scored a second-period fall over M-G’s Ross to improve to 14-0 on the season.
Although they had no wrestlers in the finals, Lapel was led by third-place finishers Paige Stires (113), Alan Buzan (120), Braken Little (126), Grissom Jernigan (195) and Haiden Scherer (285).