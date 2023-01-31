FORTVILLE -- Pendleton Heights fans -- and anyone else affiliated with the other teams in Sectional 9 that was in attendance -- saw a glimpse of how good the Arabians can be with good passing and good defense.
The Arabians rolled over Greenfield-Central 57-20 on Tuesday night in the first game of Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon. That sends Pendleton Heights into a Friday night semifinal against the host Marauders.
“To come out and play at that defensive level, that’s what we’ve been building towards,” Arabians coach Nick Rogers said. “We made the commitment on that tonight, and we were able to get stops and make plays at the other end. We like to play a subdued up-tempo. We like to get up into people without fouling because we’ve had some issues with that in the past. But we can play good defense when we play smart.”
Greenfield (14-10) opened the game with 3-pointers on its first two possessions, somewhat delaying what was going to be a rout. The Arabians got the lead midway through the first quarter and led 15-8 after the first eight minutes.
But the mismatch became obvious in the second, when Pendleton outscored GC 22-5. Olivia Jones and Kaycie Warfel hit threes early in the period to make it 21-11, and right after Warfel’s three, she got a steal at the other end and drove the full length of the court for a lay-in to make it 23-11.
Greenfield-Central’s shots were contested and not going down, and Pendleton Heights was clicking on all cylinders. Two possessions after Warfel’s fast break, Whitney Warfel hit a three off a pass from Skylar Baldwin, who caught a pass in midair and quickly flicked it to Whitney Warfel before hitting the ground.
It was that kind of night for the Arabians (15-9), and it was never better than that second period.
Offensively, Pendleton was consistently patient while also striking quickly when opportunities presented themselves. One possession the Arabians made five to six perimeter passes looking for a good shot, and another possession Whitney Warfel stole the Cougars’ inbounds play and fired a pass downcourt to a streaking Baldwin for a layup.
One time the Arabians slowed it down and fed Whitney Warfel in the post, and one time Berkley Shelton got a steal and fired a baseball pass to Whitney Warfel for an easy two.
“I think we ended up with 25 assists, and when we share the ball like that, we can do good things,” Rogers said. “And I feel like also the scoring is spread out. When we’re a balanced team, we’re going to have good victories like that.”
Kaycie Warfel led all scorers with 18 points, and Whitney Warfel added 14. Baldwin finished with nine points. Shelton and Jones each had six points and six rebounds.
The Arabians came out of halftime and didn’t seem to have the same fire as in the second quarter. Rogers called a timeout to hit the reset button.
“It’s just mental focus,” Rogers said. “It’s something that we’ve been teaching. We talk about it all the time. We get daily reminders on it. It’s one of our teaching points. We talk about composure and poise, and that’s one of those things that I think we’re starting to build into, and we’re starting to get there.”
That focus will need to be sharp Friday, when the Arabians try to reverse a regular-season loss. Mount Vernon (17-6) beat Pendleton 50-38 on Dec. 3.
“We’re going to have a big one against Mount Vernon,” Rogers said. “It’s going to be a 6 o’clock game. There’s going to be a lot of people here. We’ve worked super hard this year. We play a tough schedule, hopefully in preparation for situations like that.”