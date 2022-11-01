PENDLETON — If first-year coach Nick Rogers is wishing to temper high expectations for his Pendleton Heights girls basketball team, the season opener will do nothing to help him in that endeavor.
Sophomore Kaycie Warfel scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter, and a pair of her teammates made impressive debuts as the Arabians routed Marion 63-27 in the season opener for both teams.
The 36-point margin of victory was achieved despite the Arabians not scoring a single point in the fourth quarter after Rogers removed his starters in the third quarter. Although he led PH to wins last season as an acting coach, this was the first win as head coach for the school’s second all-time leading scorer.
“It feels good. We’re trying to build lots of new things here,” Rogers said. “The intensity and hard work that we’ve poured into these girls, I think it showed tonight.”
PH opened with a hot shooting hand and led 31-5 after the first quarter, and the defending Madison County champs never looked back.
The Arabians opened the game making six of their first seven field goal attempts and were 12-of-16 in the first quarter with Warfel adding 7-of-7 free-throw shooting in the period. She added five rebounds and five steals along with three assists for the Arabians.
After a sensational freshman season, it was a strong start to the sophomore’s campaign.
“I can’t say enough about the effort tonight from everyone, one through 12,” Rogers said. “Tonight was tough for (Warfel) to display some of the things she’s been working on just because there was so much transition. As the season progresses, people will start to see more of that mid-range shooting.”
Two of the first four baskets of the game went to one of the more highly touted freshmen in the area as Olivia Jones scored on an assist from Whitney Warfel to open the game. Jones finished the night with 11 points and led all players with four assists.
Junior Mikala Ross, playing in her first basketball game since eighth grade, added eight points and six rebounds for the Arabians. Rogers said it was a good varsity introduction for the two newcomers after a tough scrimmage debut against one of the state’s power teams.
“That’s tough to tell a 14-year-old that she’s going to get the call against Fishers in the scrimmage, and — by the way — she’s going against two players who are going to be in the (Mid-American Conference) next year,” he said. “For her to go through that and not give up, that just shows what type of player she is.”
After Culeeya Jones sank a 3-point basket for the Giants, Rogers called a timeout at the 3:06 mark of the third quarter after Marion opened the second half on a 7-2 run after trailing the Arabians by 45 points at intermission.
“I knew we were probably going to have a lapse,” he said. “That’s hard to stay at that level of intensity when the game is like that.”
Berkley Shelton scored in the lane off an assist from senior Ava Kate Phillips out of the break, and PH closed the third quarter on an 8-2 run of its own.
Seniors Whitney Warfel and Shelton each scored eight points with Shelton leading all players with seven rebounds as the Arabians owned a 35-14 edge on the glass overall.
Jones scored 12 points to lead the Giants, who committed nine of their 13 turnovers in the first quarter.
The Arabians will be on the road for their next outing Saturday as they travel to Westfield for a 1:30 p.m. tip. The Shamrocks defeated North Central on Tuesday night in the coaching debut of another big-time scorer from Madison County, Kelsey Key of Frankton. Rogers and Key combined to score over 3,200 points in their high school careers.
The Pendleton Heights junior varsity team also routed Marion 49-8, led by 13 points from freshman Mamie Trout.