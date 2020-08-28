PENDLETON — All signs pointed to a short night and virtual walkover for Pendleton Heights against an Anderson squad that has had to deal with many obstacles and has many players still learning the game.
That was indeed the case at John Broughton Field on Friday night, but the Arabians required more time to put the Indians away than they would have liked or tenacious Anderson was willing to give PH.
The Arabians rolled 45-6 in the first varsity game on the newly installed artificial turf, as PH’s vast rushing depth overwhelmed the visitors.
Anderson staved off the dreaded running clock as long as it could, unlike in last week’s 48-0 defeat to Yorktown when it fell behind by 35 at halftime.
PH (2-0) led 22-0 after 12:18 and allowed Anderson to get on the board just before halftime. But two quick touchdowns after the break gave the Arabians the last piles of dirt they needed to bury the Indians.
The Arabians gained 314 yards on the ground — 123 and two scores by Luke Bays on his senior night. Fellow senior Chaston Green also put two in the end zone and ended with 67 yards.
“Any time you control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, that’s the key to the game for us,” PH coach Jed Richman said. “I thought we did a nice job of coming out of the gate and starting quick. I was real proud of our line play.”
The offensive line seized control immediately and paved the way for Bays to barrel in from 14 yards out on PH’s first series.
A 20-yard run by Green made it 14-0, and the Arabians went three scores ahead after Evan MacMillan picked off an Indian pass. A play later, Luke Candiano found a diving Tyler McKinney in the end zone for a 21-yard 18 seconds into the second quarter.
PH drove deep into Anderson territory on its next possession but came up empty against an inspired Indian defense.
The Anderson offense likewise had momentum, as Marcus Armstrong found freshman Dontrez Fuller for 46 yards to PH’s 22-yard line.
Anderson then was aided by three Arabian penalties and after the third had an untimed down at the PH 8 after time expired in the half. Armstrong ran it up the middle, and the Indians had their first points of 2020.
PH took it right to Anderson at the start of the second half like it did to begin the game.
Braden Gustin punched it in from 5 yards out to cap off a 60-yard drive, then right after an Indian punt, Bays ran untouched 62 yards, and it was 36-6 four minutes into the half.
Green’s second TD, from a yard out as the final period began, triggered the running clock.
“You can’t ever relax against an opponent, and we regrouped and had an attitude adjustment at halftime and came out firing,” Richman said. “It was nice to see the team respond like that.”
Armstrong and Connor Stephenson split QB duties for Anderson, with Stephenson finishing 6-of-14 for 68 yards. The pass to Fuller was Armstrong’s lone completion.
“There was a different psyche. There was a different composure this week,” Anderson coach Ron Qualls said. “We began to understand game speed, and we began to look at film. Our players want to win at football and are willing to take that next step, whatever it’s going to be.”
It’s on to conference play for both teams next week. PH opens its Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule at New Castle, and Anderson visits Muncie Central in the North Central Conference.
