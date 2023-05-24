NEW PALESTINE — The Pendleton Heights softball team had a late night Tuesday, but it showed little sign of bus lag during Wednesday’s Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinal.
After battling rival Greenfield-Central on Tuesday evening in a marathon two-and-a-half-hour quarterfinal to win 5-2, the Arabians endured some team bus issues on their way home.
However, despite the setback and late arrival time the night prior, the sixth-ranked Arabians (22-5-1) went right back to work against Madison County foe Anderson (6-17-1), run-ruling the Tribe 12-1 in five innings during the semifinals to reach tonight’s title game against No. 4 New Palestine (22-4).
PH starter Eliza Findlay pitched a five-inning, one-hitter with nine strikeouts, and the Arabians’ offense posted 11 hits to score three runs in the bottom of the second and third followed by six more in the fourth.
Gloria Richardson finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Bo Shelton was 3-for-3 with two doubles as the Arabians had hits logged by seven different players.
“(Scoring runs) was super important because we needed to find that energy that we’re going to take to the field tomorrow. It will help us,” Richardson said. “We knew we had to get those runs across.”
Anderson committed five errors, which aided in PH’s 12-run swing after the first frame. PH plated six runs via miscues, including two in each inning it scored to flip a momentary 1-0 deficit.
The Indians led 1-0 after the top of the second. A lead-off hit by Jaycen Swink to open the second was followed up by a PH error and an RBI groundout by Lillian Travis to give the Tribe the early advantage.
“The good thing for us was the pressure wasn’t on us. We earned our spot. We beat Richmond, and with that being such a big win for us, we were going to use that momentum,” Anderson coach Rebecca Hermann said. “Everybody had it in their minds that Pendleton was going to get it, so we had the mindset of just going out there and play, and we did. That first inning they did.”
After the first one-and-a-half innings, things swung PH’s way quickly.
Shelton led off the bottom of the second with a double and kicked off a one-out rally in the third with a double. The Arabians batted around in the bottom of the fourth, sending 12 batters to the plate.
“We got the first run, which was fantastic, but then they started playing small ball on us. They found that weakness, which is fine. Kudos to them, but then it just kind of trickled,” Hermann said. “Pendleton is a very good team. Rob (Davis) is a good coach, so we’re not hurt too much by this.”
The Arabians had the game in hand after the second inning with Findlay retiring nine of the next 10 batters she faced. The base runner for the Tribe after the top of the second came on an error in the top of the fourth.
“(Getting hits) was important to boost our confidence going into tomorrow and making us feel good before we face a talented pitcher and a talented team,” PH’s Katelin Goodwin said. “New Pal is a big challenge, but I think we’re capable of it. We’ve already seen (Courtney Study) one time, and we know what we’re looking for, so I think if we just go in there with a plan, which we all have good mindsets, so we’ll be alright.”
New Palestine, a Hoosier Heritage Conference rival, beat Pendleton Heights, 11-2 at Legends Field on May 11.
The Arabians are hoping to get some revenge in their attempt to return to the state’s final four, similar to last season’s semistate run.
“We have to clean it up. We have to be perfect tomorrow night, and we know it. The girls know we have to be perfect. We’re just going to have to be better, and we’re going to have to compete,” Davis said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge ever since we knew New Pal was in our sectional. I think this is the game everybody wants to see for the championship. It’s not going to get any bigger than this.”
Hopefully, their travel plans don’t go awry.
“We were going down the road (last night), and the lights started flashing. Rob was like, ‘Our bus is having problems. We have to pull on the side of the road.’ We pulled into a church, and it made a loud pop, and that’s the bus,” Richardson laughed. “Our parents had to come pick us up.
“I got home at midnight last night. I didn’t have a final this morning, so I actually got to come in today around 9 (a.m.).”