PENDLETON — One day after falling to Greenfield-Central, Pendleton Heights looked to get back on track with a win over Lapel on Thursday. That hope turned into reality as the Arabians defeated the Bulldogs 5-0.
It’s the third time they have beaten Lapel this season.
“We wanted to come out and really remind ourselves of why we did win last time and that we don’t have to actually play up,” Arabians coach Bryant Beard said. “… We just have to go out and do business as usual.”
One of the more significant highlights was the No. 1 singles match between Austin Perny and Shyam Lewis. It was one of the first matches that started, and it was one of the last to finish.
When the two shook hands at the net, Perny bested his opponent in 6-4,6-3.
“(Lewis is) a great player,” Perny said. “I’m just happy I came out and kind of played my game. I dropped the second set against him earlier in the season. So I’m glad I kind of stuck to my game a lot more and held on.”
With the two schools having played each other multiple times this season, Perny showed some emotions. A fist pump here, a “let’s go” there, he was enjoying the match.
“Lapel has historically been a team that has been tough to beat,” he said. “… Just to come out here and just see the improvement in this program and not only to beat them but beat them five to zero. It’s emotional.”
To Lapel coach Justin Coomer, his team had many areas it could have been better at.
“We’ve been kind of learning as it’s gone on, and we’ve played so many different lineups and different combinations,” he said. “(We’re) trying to figure out which one’s best.”
For the rest of the match at Pendleton Heights, the Arabians swept in every other varsity contest. Another highlight in the singles matches was No. 3 player Owen Keen. He defeated Quinn Wilkins 6-1, 6-2.
In the doubles division, No. 1 players Ivan Chen and Garrett Morgan conquered Caleb Pinkerton and Tyler Cash 6-2, 6-3. Perny believes the win is a step in the right direction for Pendleton Heights.
“This is massive,” he said. “… It’s really been a battle this year. But I think our team has brought everything and (this match) really can help us get back on course for next week and into sectionals.”
While Perny already has his eyes locked on the state tournament, Beard is taking the slower approach.
“We don’t really define the season by wins and losses to an extent,” Beard said. “My biggest thing is I want us to perform how I expect we’re going to perform, and I want us to learn each week.”
The Arabians will look to continue their success as they face New Castle on Monday. One of the reasons Coomer believes in the negative result was illness. He hopes his team will be feeling better as it travels Saturday to play in a tournament at Yorktown.