LAPEL — The Pendleton Heights boys basketball team set one record and tied another Friday night as it won the Madison County tournament with a 75-65 decision over Liberty Christian.
The 75 points represents the most ever scored in the history of this tournament’s championship game, and this was the sixth title for the Arabians — their first since 2018 — matching them with Anderson for the most overall.
Not bad for a team that was the last in the county to play its first game and, beginning with that Dec. 18 contest against University, started 0-4 under first-year coach Adam Ballard. The Arabians played well this week as Ballard won his first title, defeating the last two champions, Brent Brobston at Frankton and Marty Carroll at Alexandria, as well as 2015 winner Jason Chappell and Liberty Christian.
“It’s a testament to the toughness that we’re starting to build,” Ballard said. “We’re finally back almost to where we were before we got shut down (due to COVID). We kind of had to restart. We knew as a staff, and we don’t say this to the kids, but we knew those first four games was going to be a tough stretch. But our kids persevered and battled through.”
On this night, they battled through by torching the nets, especially from behind the 3-point line.
Luke Candiano opened the game with a long-range shot on the first possession and never missed from the field. He was 4-of-4 from 3-point range to lead an Arabians offense that was 8-of-12 in the first half and finished 10-of-17 for the game. Scoring leader Jamison Dunham had 20 points and made 2-of-6 long-range shots, including one from the volleyball line.
“You’re not going to make shots like that every night,” Ballard said. “But the shots that we got tonight versus the shots we were getting earlier in the year were totally different. When you take great shots, you’re much more likely to make them.”
The Arabians never trailed and took their first double-digit lead on Candiano’s second make of the first quarter at 16-5.
The Lions battled back in the second quarter to within three on a three-point play from Josh Cabello, pulling Liberty back within 26-23.
But, the momentum the Arabians picked up from a half-ending 9-4 run continued into the third quarter as they began stretching the advantage again. Dunham scored in the lane late in the period for a 54-39 lead.
The leading scorer for Liberty Christian (8-4) is Christian Nunn who entered the game averaging over 24 points. Mixing their defenses, the Arabians held him to eight in the first half and 10 through the third quarter.
“Ethan (Ross) is such a tough kid,” Ballard said. “We asked him to go out there and guard Nunn, who is a really, really good player. He’s a load. And he didn’t back down. Ethan is not afraid of contact.”
Nunn did get going in the fourth as the Lions looked to mount a comeback.
After a Nunn rebound basket cut the deficit to 64-54, the Lions posted a four-point possession after a bench technical foul. After Zack Jeffers hit one of the technical free throws, Nunn converted a three-point play and suddenly, LC was within 64-58.
But Zion Cook hit a free throw and collected a steal leading to an Evan John layup to make it a nine-point PH lead. A Nunn basket later cut the deficit back to five, but that was as close as the Lions, one of the smallest schools in the tournament, could get.
Chappell, whose team had already notched its first wins over Anderson and Lapel to reach the final, was proud of the way the Lions played this week.
“Keep in mind our high school has 128 kids,” he said. “I’m really proud of our guys and what they accomplished this week.”
Dunham led the Arabians with 20 points and five assists, and Candiano added 15 points and five steals. Sophomore Gabe Simons, who missed the early part of the season with illness, stepped up with a double-double, scoring 18 points and securing 10 rebounds.
Nunn led all players with 21 and added nine rebounds while Jeffers scored 14 and Eric Troutman scored 10 before fouling out.
Chappell added some perspective on this week’s tournament.
“These kids have been cooped up for the last nine months with the pandemic,” he said. “They’ve seen so many things happen with their country. They have to wear masks to hide their smiles now. It’s amazing that we were able to play this tournament, it’s amazing that all eight teams were able to field teams and we were able to do that.”
