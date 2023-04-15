ANDERSON – Spencer Leppink threw four highly effective innings Saturday, and Peyton Stewart was 3-for-4 in his first start of the season as Pendleton Heights beat Anderson 5-0 in the third-place game of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Leppink struck out 10 hitters and allowed just a pair of hits over four scoreless innings, but he also walked four batters. That ran his pitch count to 74 and didn’t allow him to get as deep into the game as he hoped.
“We want him to be a little more efficient,” Arabians coach Matt Vosburgh said. “He was over 70 pitches for four innings, and we want to be about 12 or under per inning. We want to be between 12 and 15 at the most. So he’s got a little bit of work to do. He wants to go deeper into games, and we keep telling him, ‘Hey, you can go as deep as you want. Just be more efficient with your pitches.’
“So when you get ahead in counts, you need to finish batters. Pitch to contact. We don’t want to be too careful. He’s just a competitor. So when you start him on the mound kind of as an opener like we’ve been using him, we feel like that competitive edge is set from the beginning of the game. And he kind of sets that tone for us.”
Leppink’s competitive nature was never more evident than in the second inning.
Kairo Parks led off for Anderson with a single, and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with nobody out.
Leppink proceeded to strike out the side to preserve a 1-0 lead. It ignited a dominant stretch of six straight strikeouts and eight in a span of 11 batters.
Meanwhile, Pendleton Heights relied on timely hitting at the plate.
Clint Miller knocked in the first run with a one-out single in the opening frame. Nate Gilmet ignited a third-inning rally with an RBI double before scoring on an error, and Peyton Stewart singled with two outs to make it 4-0.
The Arabians’ final run came in the sixth when Gilmet doubled and scored on another error.
He went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Ricky Howell was 2-for-3 with a run scored. But Stewart might have provided the biggest lift from the No. 9 hole. He was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
“Peyton got his shot today, and he took it,” Vosburgh said. “And so being able to come out and maximize his opportunity today – he was a big pick-me-up off the bench today and getting his first start. So all credit to him. He’s kept a positive attitude throughout the beginning of the season.
“There were some circumstances at the beginning that kind of kept him from getting those opportunities earlier. But now that he got the job done, I’m really happy to see that he was able to take advantage of it. And then it was a big pick-me-up for the team.”
It was a big bounce back for Pendleton Heights, which lost 7-0 in the semifinals after a strong outing from Lapel pitcher Owen Imel.
But Vosburgh said the tournament was an overall success.
“Imel just had our number,” Vosburgh said. “You just tip your cap to him. And that was a close game all the way to the end when we kind of got into our bullpen a little bit. We pitched a lot of our guys (in the first round) on Tuesday. We didn’t want to overextend guys into Thursday. So we played it the way we played it.
“We were hoping, obviously, for a win on Thursday, but (the goal was) to come out and just handle business. We talked about going at least 2-for-3 for the week. If we can win the majority of our games every week, we feel like we’re pretty confident going into sectional.”