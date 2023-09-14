PENDLETON — Mikala Ross led Pendleton Heights with 16 kills Thursday as the Arabians swept Hoosier Heritage Conference foe New Palestine 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.
Pendleton Heights seniors Annie Canada and Ross were set up for consecutive kills to give the Arabians (16-8) a 4-2 lead in the first set. Kaycie Warfel got in the mix, scoring a kill and following up by serving an ace. Once sophomore Carmen Horn struck down a spike to extend the Arabians’ lead to 16-9, New Palestine coach Kelli Gabehart immediately called her first timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Arabians’ set up Ross to strike from the back row and deliver consecutive kills. Ross secured seven kills in the first set to give the Arabians a 25-18 win. With 222 kills this season, Ross ranks sixth among Indiana Class 4A attackers.
“It all starts with being able to take care of the ball on our side,” Barksdale said. “We have got to be able to pass the ball. I thought (setter) Gianna (Kanitz) did a good job of finding (Ross) in situations where we needed her to terminate.”
New Palestine (13-8) committed a miscue with a service error to begin the second set. The Arabians pounced to a 13-5 lead and forced a third timeout from the Dragons.
“We focused a lot on service pressure because if we can serve the ball aggressively and get down running an offense from behind the 10-foot line, it really helps set up our defense well,” Barksdale said in recollection of the huddles.
On the first rally out of the timeout, Ross rejected a spike attempt for a block to extend the Arabians’ lead. Her third kill of the second set increased the lead to 21-15 and forced the fourth New Palestine timeout.
The Dragons retaliated with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 22-21, compelling Barksdale to use the Arabians’ first timeout. With the set tied 23-23, New Pal committed another service error to swing the momentum back to Pendleton Heights. On set point, the home crowd erupted as Ross set up Warfel for a winner to give the Arabians a 25-23 win and a two-set advantage.
“It seems like each week Kaycie gets more confident,” Barksdale said. “She is able to use her different shots a lot more to terminate, instead of just keeping the ball in play.”
Both squads traded the first six points of the third set, until New Palestine senior Rachel Burke took advantage of empty space with a tip. Burke’s .400 hitting percentage ranks second in Class 4A.
With the score tied at 8-8, Canada served an ace to seize the momentum and give Pendleton Heights its first lead of the third set. The pendulum swung back and forth as the crowd witnessed seven ties and eight lead changes full of intense rallies.
“It feels like we are getting better and better each time that we are put up with a challenge,” Barksdale said. “I think we have a tough sectional. Anybody that we draw, it’s going to be a battle, and I think that we will be ready to go when that time comes.”
With the score tied 19-19, Pendleton Heights sophomore Maggie Lukens delivered a kill, and Ross followed by scoring a tip into empty space to force a fifth timeout. Gabehart used her final timeout after Warfel was set up for a kill to extend the Arabians’ lead to 23-20 and put the Dragons’ unbeaten road record in jeopardy. Warfel followed out of the timeout with her 10th kill to set up match point.
Pendleton Heights’ libero, Tessa Hannon, served an ace to secure a 25-21 win for an HHC sweep.
“That was probably the cleanest volleyball we have seen from start to finish from this team so far. We are getting to the point — we talked about being in mid-September and teams are starting to get ready for the end of the season. We have got to do the things that most teams don’t want to do in order to achieve the goals the ladies set at the start of the season.”
Pendleton Heights will hit the road Monday to face off against Fishers (9-10).