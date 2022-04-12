PENDLETON – Sam Conner drove in a pair of runs with his first two hits of the season, Alex Begley threw 3 1/3 innings of strong relief in his first 2022 appearance and Pendleton Heights got off to a fresh start Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over defending champion Madison-Grant in the first round of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
The win was the first of the season for the Arabians (1-5) after being outscored by a combined 40 runs in their first five games. The Argylls fell to 0-3 after winning Muller and sectional championships in 2021.
“We walked into today, we said we were 0-0 on the season,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “We flush away the first two weeks, and those two weeks don’t matter anymore. We wanted to start the season 1-0, and so this is a brand-new season for us in terms of our mindset, in terms of our goals.”
The new mindset really took hold in the bottom of the second inning when Nate Gilmet hit a line-drive double off the left-center field fence to open the frame. After Quin DeVault drew a walk, Conner drove Gilmet home with a single through the left side of the infield.
One batter later, DeVault scored from third on a wild pitch, and the Arabians had a 2-1 lead they never relinquished.
Conner added a big insurance run with a two-out double in the fourth, plating Jalen Jordan who singled to right field in the previous at-bat.
“Those were Sam’s first two hits, too, of the whole season,” Vosburgh said. “Sam’s a leader for us, and he’s done a lot of things behind the scenes to keep the team together through a couple of difficult weeks to start the season. He’s somebody that you can go and talk to as a coach and you’re gonna get a straight answer.
“He’s gonna come to you with a couple things that he’s thinking. He’s a team guy, and so he picked up his teammates emotionally and just being there for guys so far. And tonight, to have him go out there and get his two big hits and kind of break out a little bit of the season was really awesome to see because he earned it. He deserved it.”
Madison-Grant did not go down quietly.
The Argylls drew first blood in the top of the second inning when Braden Ross hit a lead-off single and scored on a two-out single by Luke Gilman. But the visitors left runners on second and third to end the frame, beginning a recurring theme.
Clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the fourth, reserve catcher DeVault threw out a pair of runners on the basepaths to squelch a potential M-G rally.
DeVault threw out another runner to end the fifth and was involved in the game’s most critical defensive play in the sixth.
With the tying runs at second and third base and nobody out, Maddox Beckley hit a hard ground ball to PH third baseman Aiden Clay, who fielded it cleanly and made the throw to first for the out. About the same time the ball hit Conner’s mitt at first base, Mason Richards – who had been hit by a pitch to lead off the inning -- broke for the plate from third base. Conner made a good throw to DeVault who made the tag to complete an unusual 5-3-2 double play.
Begley induced a groundout to retire the next batter, and the Argylls never threatened again.
“We’ve got two great catchers that we can choose from on a given day, and so Quin got the start tonight and he did everything we asked of him,” Vosburgh said. “And it wasn’t just the guys thrown out. He made a couple of key blocks (on balls in the dirt) there towards the end of the game where (if) those balls get by, that’s a one-run game. And so he stepped up in a huge way.”
As did Begley.
Pendleton Heights is trying to piece together a pitching rotation with four games scheduled over five days this week. Spencer Leppink threw the first two innings against M-G, and Jackson Ragan threw 1 1/3 innings as the first reliever out of the bullpen.
They combined to surrender four hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and one walk.
Begley then allowed just three baserunners – on an error and two hit batters – while striking out three over the final 3 1/3 frames.
It was a huge outing for an Arabians team still playing without three injured pitchers.
“He’s coming back from a little bit of an arm issue, too, and so we want to be real careful with him,” Vosburgh said. “But he was efficient more than we’ve had guys be efficient all year long. So he was able to keep his pitch count down and throw strikes, and that’s the difference from our season so far. We threw strikes tonight, and the first couple of weeks we hadn’t.”
Begley needed just 33 pitches to record 10 outs, throwing 23 strikes. Arabians pitchers threw 63 strikes out of 100 pitches overall.
Teagan Yeagy took the hard-luck loss for the Argylls, surrendering three earned runs and five hits while striking out seven and walking one over the full seven innings.
Madison-Grant is scheduled to face Anderson Prep in an elimination game Wednesday at Memorial Field.
Pendleton Heights will host Frankton for a spot in the semifinals. Both games are slated to start at 5:30 p.m.