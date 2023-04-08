PENDLETON — Despite the season being in its infancy, the 2022 Area Softball Pitcher of the Year was not happy with her performance.
In fact, she had been downright humiliated.
“The last two weeks, I just haven’t felt like myself,” Pendleton Heights senior Eliza Findlay said. “It’s almost embarrassing coming out after last year, so I just refocused. I had walked so many people, and that’s just not like me. I just focused on throwing strikes.”
On something of a mission, she looked much more like her old self Saturday.
Just eight days after failing to get out of the second inning in a loss to Class 4A second-ranked Center Grove, Findlay went the distance, kept the Trojans hitters at bay and ignited the game-winning rally with a sixth-inning leadoff double as the Arabians got payback with a 5-3 win to claim the championship of the 2023 Horseshoe Classic.
It was the first Classic — a traditional gathering of some of the best softball teams in the state -- to be played to completion since 2018.
“It’s been five years since we played it the way it’s supposed to be played,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “For these girls to win it — I’m not sure when was the last time we won it — first time in probably 10 years.”
In the March 31 loss — also at home — to the Trojans, Findlay allowed five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. But she was focused Saturday night, scattering 11 hits and limiting the damage with just one walk as the Trojans managed single runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“She was on a mission,” Davis said. “They made her look silly the first time we played. … I think she had something to prove. She had something to prove to her teammates, something to prove to me and she definitely had something to prove to herself.”
When the Arabians came to bat in the sixth, they trailed 3-0 and had been held to just two hits — a first-inning single by Kiah Hubble and a fourth-inning infield hit by Lillian Coffel. But Findlay led off the sixth with a line drive to right field that tailed away from Trojan defender Kynadee Warner, and it turned into a double.
Findlay remembered facing Trojans starter Riley Henson previously.
“I had hit off her before, three times in the last Center Grove game, and I got on base every time,” Findlay said. “I know that she primarily pitches outside — and it moves — so you’ve just got to catch it. My thought process was, ‘Don’t swing at the rise ball. Swing at the outside pitch. It’s easier to hit than the rise ball.’ I was just waiting for the outside pitch and went with it.”
She was the first of four Arabians to reach base consecutively. Hubble reached on an infield single, and pinch-hitter Addie Nichols was hit on the first pitch she saw to load the bases with nobody out. Sydney Clark got Pendleton Heights (4-2) on the board with a line-drive single to center to score a pair and trim the lead to 3-2.
One out later, a Bo Shelton single scored Coffel to tie the game before a throwing error by Center Grove catcher Payton Shimansky plated Kylie Fisher with the go-ahead run. Morgan Humble then grounded out to second, scoring Olivia Burns with the fifth run of the inning.
The RBI capped a big day for Humble, who came off the bench in the first game with a pair of singles before adding her first career home run in the second game, part of a 2-for-4 game in PH’s 14-7 win over fourth-ranked Lake Central.
“The first pitch was outside, but that second one was right there,” Humble said. “It felt good off the bat, and I knew it was gone.”
In the seventh, the Trojans (5-1) put Findlay’s feet to the fire with runners on second and third and nobody out on an error and a double. But Findlay induced Shimansky and Hayden Baird to pop out harmlessly on the infield before first baseman Katelin Goodwin corralled Ariana Powell’s hard grounder down the line and tagged her to finish off the win.
“It was exciting, especially after a week ago when they came into our place and made us look silly,” Davis said. “This is what I think this team is made of. That’s why I told them I was proud of them. This is what I know they’re capable of.”
It was the kind of rally that could build momentum as PH heads into a week that features a conference showdown with Shelbyville on Monday before the Arabians look to defend their Madison County championship starting Tuesday with a home date against Frankton (3-0).
“That game is really giving us a lot of confidence because it showed us what we can do as a team and our full potential,” Shelton said. “Seeing that will encourage us to do better all the time.”
“It builds some confidence, some confidence they needed,” Davis said. “It’s something that we weren’t having up until today, and they believe in themselves now.”
The Arabians opened the day with Jennings County and struggled offensively in a 1-0 loss.
The Panthers scored the lone run in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single by Abby McDonald, bringing home Ashley Meade who had singled to lead off the frame. The defense of Pendleton Heights left fielder Gloria Richardson prevented Jennings County from scoring an inning earlier when she threw out Riley Byford at the plate to end the inning.
Findlay pitched all seven innings, surrendering just five hits and the one earned run while striking out four Panthers.
Needing a win in their second game to avoid playing for fifth place, the Arabians found themselves down 5-0 against the Indians and again struggling for offense with just a Hubble single in the first three innings.
But one swing from Shelton changed that.
Clark led off the fourth with a walk against Lake Central starter Sofia Calderaro. One out later, Shelton hammered a 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run homer, her third of the season, to get PH on the board for the first time.
That ignited the PH offense.
“It definitely sparked Bo. She had been down, not really hitting for three games, not even touching the ball for three games,” Davis said. “But it’s just a matter of time before she gets going, and then it was contagious, and we took off.”
“We were trying to adjust because we were kind of mis-hitting the ball,” Shelton said. “I got it started, and everyone just fed off of that.”
Humble followed with her homer, and Gloria Richardson singled. After Alana Smith lined out, Avry Miller doubled and Hubble chased both runners home with a single to center. Kelsey Day followed Humble’s lead with her first career home run to cap a seven-run outburst by the Arabians.
They added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Smith before three-run homers by Goodwin and Smith in the sixth put the game out of reach.
Smith became the third Arabian to hit their first career home run Saturday.
Shelby Messer went the distance in the circle, allowing just two earned runs and striking out three.
Decatur Central (5-2) took third place with a 7-0 win over Jennings County (4-3) while Lake Central (5-1-1) routed Chesterton (1-6) 10-0 for fifth place.