YORKTOWN – After Pendleton Heights found itself down 3-0 to Yorktown in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday, things were looking like the same Arabians team as the 2022 season.
Last season, Pendleton Heights not only lost both games to the Tigers, 10-4 at home and 18-8 at Yorktown, but the Arabians finished the season 3-11 in Hoosier Heritage Conference play.
Head coach Matt Vosburgh said if last season’s team was down 3-0 early, it may not have found its way back into the game.
“I just don’t think the mindset was there,” Vosburgh said. “This year we’ve got a team of competitors. We’ve got a team of bulldogs that want to go out and win the game anyway that we can.”
Fast forward to the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Arabians led 4-3. In the first games of the 2023 season for Pendleton Heights, the Arabians beat HHC opponent New Castle last week by a combined score of 29-2.
So what changed?
“Last season, we had a lot of guys without that varsity experience,” Vosburgh said. “We’ve got guys right now that just understand what the expectation is for themselves, and we also are going to go out there and execute at a high level with the guys that are out there. … I think we’re buying into that more this year.”
Though Pendleton Heights lost to Yorktown 5-4 in extra innings, the takeaway from both Vosburgh and sophomore Ty Frakes was the energy and fight the Arabians brought.
“We’re just going to play our style of game,” Vosburgh said. “We feel like we’re really active on the bases. We create chaos. … We’ve got a lot of guys right now that are buying into their roles. … It’s gonna cause a lot of problems for teams throughout the course of the year.”
Things started slow for each side, with no runs through the first inning and a half. However, the bottom of the second inning saw Yorktown junior third baseman Jacob Grim hit a two RBI double into the left-center field gap, driving in senior right fielder Garrett Thurman and junior catcher Jayce Key, who each singled in the previous two at-bats.
After the Arabians collected an out that moved Grim to third, he scored off a wild pitch to put the Tigers up 3-0.
Senior Jalen Jordan reached base via error in the top of the third, leading to a sacrifice fly from Frakes for the Arabians’ first score. Jordan moved from center field to the mound in the bottom of the inning, ending senior Spencer Leppink’s stint on the mound with 2 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed four hits, no walks and three runs.
In the top of the fifth, two Arabians reached base early, leading to an RBI double to shallow right-center field from Frakes. In the bottom half of the inning, senior Alex Begley moved from first base to the hill, relieving Jordan after 1 2/3 innings with no runs allowed.
Pendleton Heights sophomore Brayden Stevenson came in to pinch hit with two outs and two runners on in the top of the sixth inning, driving a ball into the infield gap for an RBI single that tied the game at 3-3. Senior Brayden Foltz relieved the Tigers’ starting pitcher junior Jade Limbrock after 5 2/3 innings. Limbrock allowed three runs on eight hits and two strikeouts.
A botched back pick from the catcher to third base gave Pendleton Heights a 4-3 lead in the at-bat following Stevenson’s.
In the bottom of the seventh, senior Peyton Fields led things off for the Tigers with a single to left field. Begley responded by striking out the Tigers’ leadoff batter, senior shortstop Cole Temple.
Although a sacrifice bunt from Foltz gave Pendleton Heights two outs, Fields moved into scoring position at second base. The next at-bat, senior center fielder Jackson Furnish tied the game at 4-4 with a deep triple to center.
Thurman and Key were intentionally walked to load the bases, bringing up junior pinch hitter Sean Gibson in a key spot. After fouling off multiple pitches, Gibson lined out to second base, sending the game to extra innings.
A quiet top of the eighth inning made for a stark contrast to the bottom half. Back-to-back singles for the Tigers, followed by a walk set the table for Furnish yet again. Furnish delivered, this time a game-winning RBI single to the left-center field gap.
As the senior was mobbed at first base by his fellow Tigers, the Arabians walked off the field in defeat.
After entering in the bottom of the fifth, Begler finished the game for the Arabians, a decision Vosburgh said he was convicted in even after Begler gave up the game-tying hit in the seventh.
“We had all the confidence in the world,” the head coach said. “When you have a guy like Alex Begley who is a competitor the way that he is, you feel like you have your best option on the mound at that point.”
Frakes not only led the Arabians offensively with two RBI and multiple hits, but he was a leader off the field, doing what he could in the dugout to keep Pendleton Heights lively. Although it’s only his second year with the program, he said he tries to step into a leadership role by leading by example.
“I try to help the team as best I can by keeping everyone in the dugout up and keeping constant energy,” Frakes said.
The Tigers, who are now 3-0 both on the season and in HHC play, and Arabians clash again Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Pendleton Heights, and Frakes kept it simple in how the Arabians plan to approach the contest.
“We’re coming out with the same energy,” he said.