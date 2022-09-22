PENDLETON — Hannah Grile secured 13 kills in Thursday’s match as the Pendleton Heights volleyball team swept Hamilton Heights 25-13, 25-16, 25-16.
Pendleton Heights laid pressure on Hamilton Heights from the opening serve and took an early advantage as the Huskies failed to serve the ball over the net.
“We played consistent all night from start to finish,” Pendleton Heights coach Blair Barksdale said. “We did a good job of getting our middle hitters going, and they are pretty tough to stop when we are in system.”
The Arabians forced the Huskies to go high to the pin, taking them out of their own game plan. Led by four kills from Grile, the Arabians cruised to a 26-13 win in the first set.
“She does a great job of moving the ball around the court,” Barksdale said. “She will rip at a ball and get the defense on her heels, and then she will go offspeed and drop it in front.”
The senior created scoring opportunities all over the court, demonstrating elite volleyball IQ. She found pin-point openings in the Huskies’ defense, creating early chaos for the visitors.
Kaycie Warfel began the second set with consecutive kills for the Arabians, and PH never looked back. The sophomore finished the set with an unreturned kill to give Pendleton Heights a 25-16 victory and put the team up 2-0.
Barksdale recognizes the team is attacking from the right side more often. She noted the offensive attack — including Warfel — benefits the team by keeping the defense from being able to predict where to defend.
Indiana University-commit Ramsey Gary was relentless defending the right side of the Arabians’ court. Her natural and instinctive abilities anchored the scheme for Barksdale’s defense. The senior led the game with 21 digs, adding to her 275 total digs this season.
“She keeps us in system. She reads and is always talking, literally as an extension of me telling the attackers what she is seeing,” Barksdale said.
Hamilton Heights coach Steve Ward took his team into the hallway after dropping the second set. After a rough start in the third set, he barked “that’s impossible” to one of the line judges who called a kill in for the Arabians.
After trailing 6-1, the Huskies responded to the passion shown from their coach by rallying to even the third set at 10-10.
Following a timeout, the Arabians took back the advantage, scoring eight points in a row to take an 18-11 lead. Later with match point, Grile drilled a spike into the hardwood to take the third and final set 25-16 and earn a victory for the Arabians.
The Arabians will compete in the Brebeuf Jesuit Invite on Saturday, and Barksdale is prepared to battle some of the top competition in Class 4A.
“We are going to see some of the best teams in the state this weekend,” Barksdale said. “We are really excited just to be challenged and kinda see where we are at as we head into this latter half of our season and gear up for sectional time.”