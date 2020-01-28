PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights swim team celebrated its senior night Tuesday against Liberty Christian with a sweep.
For the seniors on the girls team, it was business as usual. They wrap up their regular season careers having lost just one dual meet in four years, and it was a dominant finish as they took first in all 12 events on their way to a 145-25 win, while the boys finished the season strong with a 95-55 win.
The girls finished the regular season at 10-0 in dual meets.
Four of the PH girls seniors — Karly Riffey, Maggie Miller, Emma Robison and Maddie Oliver — took four first places each, as did sophomore Jaima Link. The boys were led by junior Trevor Cobb who touched the wall first four times while fellow junior Oliver Claxon was first in three events.
That quartet of girls seniors won a pair of relays together Tuesday, a night when many kids swam different events than usual. They took the 200 medley relay to open the night in 1:58.77 and later took the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.08.
“Our depth has helped us a lot from that aspect,” PH coach Mindy Hertzler said. “We’ll see what we have left in the tank for sectional.”
Robison also took first in the 500 freestyle, not her usual event, but won convincingly. She finished in a time of 5:52.82, almost 48 seconds ahead of PH sophomore Isabel Blosser in second.
Finishing with a regular season win, and another undefeated season, was important for the seniors.
“It feels good,” Robison said. “It was an entire team effort, and everyone swam really well this season. I’m proud of the girls.”
Riffey also won the 200 individual medley (2:31.70), Miller took the 50 freestyle (27.10) and Oliver captured the 100 backstroke (1:08.89).
A fifth senior to pick up a win was diver Elayna Sisson, who finished with a score of 196.30. Her sophomore brother, Cayden, won the boys diving competition with a score of 177.40.
Other seniors to be honored were Johanna Braumandl and Jillian Youtsey for the girls and Vincent Barth, Clayton Britt, Andrea Di Paolo, Ben Simonsen and Nate Spencer for the boys.
Spencer won a pair of events, teaming up with Cobb, Claxon and junior Brayden Jones to win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Cobb also took the 50 and 100 freestyle races individually with times of 24.43 and 53.33 seconds, respectively.
The boys team for PH, much younger and not as deep, is looking for improvement in each meet, something Hertzler has seen.
“We have some guys that definitely have a shot to pull into the top eight (at sectional),” she said.
The Lions won four events. Individually, sophomore Markus Williams won the 100 butterfly, and his identical twin brother, Lucas, won the 200 individual medley. Senior Ethan Smith won the closest race, taking the 500 freestyle in 6:55.35, barely a second ahead of Spencer’s 6:56.65.
“(Smith) pushes it out when he needs it,” LC coach Lavonne Roberts said. “I’m really proud of him. They continue to get PRs and push themselves every meet. As a coach, that’s what I want them to do.”
The fourth LC win came in the 200 medley relay, won by Smith, the Williams brothers and junior Nick Bitar.
The Lions have one more dual Thursday at Hagerstown before they, like PH, will turn their attention to a tough sectional at Hamilton Southeastern next week. The host Royals and Fishers are the favorites to dominate, but the Arabians are hopeful they can have some swimmers advance on time.
“The goal is to score and to get as many people to score as we can,” Hertzler said. “I think (last year) we were one out (of advancement) on the medley relay and two out on the freestyle.”
“I’d like to break the 100 butterfly record and maybe make the higher end of the top eight,” Robison added.
